Trecora Resources : to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of high purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, will attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5, 2018. Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Cowen representative.

About Trecora Resources (TREC)

TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, the Company is the original developer and a 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

