TREEHOUSE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. - THS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS).

Beginning in early 2016 and throughout the year, the Company repeatedly touted many aspects of its performance pertaining to its private label business, recent acquisitions and overall financial condition. Then, on November 3, 2016, the Company disclosed a litany of negative information, including that its private brands business had failed to meet expectations; its 2016 guidance was excessive and would be lowered; its integration strategy had proven to be inadequate; it was closing its British Columbia facility; and its President had resigned.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether TreeHouse’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to TreeHouse’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of TreeHouse shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ths/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005814/en/