Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - JULY 28, 2018

BCC PRESENTS A BINDING OFFER FOR THE EQUITY STRENGHTENING

OPERATION

THE NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE CONCESSION OF THE STANDSTILL CONTINUE,

SIGNING EXPECTED FOR THE BEGINNING OF AUGUST

SUSPENDED THE PAYMENT OF INTERESTS ON THE 2014-2019 MINIBOND

MR. SERGIO IASI APPOINTED AS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INTERNAL CONTROL

AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM GRANTING THE NECESSARY POWERS

MR. MATTEO TRADII APPOINTED RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INTERNAL AUDIT

TREVI GROUP SIGNED THE EXTENSION OF THE MOSUL DAM PROJECT FOR AN

AMOUNT OF AROUND EURO 90 MILLION

Milan, July 28, 2018 - The Board of Directors of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "company") met yesterday to evaluate the binding offer submitted by Bain Capital Credit ("BCC"), already mentioned concerning its possible intervention in the Trevi Group equity strengthening and debt restructuring transaction.

The BCC offer, in the last version, is based on a "super senior" financing to Trevi Group operating companies in the foundations sector - Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A. - of maximum Euro 100 million (therefore, for a lower amount compared to the previous offer, already mentioned in May 30, June 8, June 28, July 18 and July 24, 2018 press releases), together with a conversion of the Group's existing financial indebtedness up to an amount witch may variate, depending on the actual capital strengthening requirements witch may arise, in the context of a restructuring agreement pursuant to Article 182-bis of the Royal Decree 267 of 1942.

The offer is also subject to an acceptance deadline until August 10, 2018 within which the Company shall, in the event of acceptance, extend the exclusivity until October 31, 2018. The transaction would be subject to several conditions, including an agreement with the financial creditors and with the controlling shareholder, also with reference to the particular conditions relating to the future governance of the Company.

The Board of Directors has identified some elements in the offer presented by BCC to be further explored and has given a mandate to Mr. Sergio Iasi, Chief Restructuring Officer, to verify with the assistance of the Company's advisors the possibility improve the same, in order to verify the existence of the conditions for the granting of exclusivity and the start of negotiations, including the ones with the creditor class and the main shareholders.

The Board of Directors also took note of the status of negotiations with the banks in relation of the standstill agreement, whose signing, as already announced to the market in the July 18, 2018 press release, is expected in the first days of August, approving the text in its substantially definitive version and conferring the relative powers to the CRO.

Considering also the current terms of the standstill agreement and the suspension already implemented by the Company of the payment of interest to the banks in relation to terms loans, the Board of Directors also decided to suspend the payment of interest on the bond issued on July 28 2014, with a nominal value of Euro 50 million, starting from the next deadline scheduled for July 30, 2018.

In addition, the Board of Directors, having acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Gianluigi Trevisani from the position of director in charge of the internal control and risk management system, has conferred on Mr. Sergio Iasi the related proxies.

Lastly, the Board of Directors, having heard the opinion of the Risk Control Committee and of the Board of Auditors, has appointed Mr. Matteo Tradii head of the Internal Audit function of the Company.

Trevi Spa, a division of the Trevi Group specialized in deep foundations and geotechnical works, recently signed an extension to the contract for the maintenance and securitizing of the Mosul dam in Iraq. The signing ceremony in Bagdad in the presence of the Iraqi Water Resources Minister and of the Italian Ambassador, confirms the Iraqi Government's focus on the Mosul dam, considered a strategic resource for the recovery and development of the entire country. The extension of drilling and cement mix injections to consolidate the dam's foundations, with the continued presence of USACE (US Army Corps of Engineers) as Work Managers and engineers, will last an additional nine months and have a total value of around Euro 90 million.

***

About Trevi:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering and Drillmec the division that produces and develops drilling rigs (oil, gas and water). The parent company has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Francesca Cocco - e-mail:[email protected]

Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail:[email protected]- tel: +39/0547 319503

Press Office: Community - Strategic communication advisers - T. +39 02 89404231

Auro Palomba -[email protected]

Roberto Patriarca - (T. +39 335 65 09568) - [email protected]