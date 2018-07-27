TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
-Home Sales Revenue up 35% on a 13% Increase in Deliveries and a 19% Increase in Average Sales Price- -Backlog Dollar Value up 13% on an 8% Increase in Backlog Units- -Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage Increased 130 Basis Points to 21.4%- -Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.42, up from $0.21 in the Prior Year-
IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2018 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2017
Net income available to common stockholders was $63.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share
New home orders of 1,343 compared to 1,445, a decrease of 7%
Active selling communities averaged 130.8 compared to 126.8, an increase of 3%
New home orders per average selling community were 10.3 orders (3.4 monthly) compared to 11.4 orders (3.8 monthly)
Cancellation rate increased to 16% compared to 15%
Backlog units at quarter end of 2,271 homes compared to 2,108, an increase of 8%
Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.5 billion compared to $1.3 billion, an increase of 13%
Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $668,000 compared to $635,000, an increase of 5%
Home sales revenue of $768.8 million compared to $568.8 million, an increase of 35%
New home deliveries of 1,215 homes compared to 1,071 homes, an increase of 13%
Average sales price of homes delivered of $633,000 compared to $531,000, an increase of 19%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 21.4% compared to 20.1%, an increase of 130 basis points
Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.0%*
SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.7% compared to 11.6%, a decrease of 90 basis points
Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 41.7% and 37.4%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2018
Ended second quarter of 2018 with total liquidity of $826.7 million, including cash of $239.9 million and $586.8 million of availability under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility
* See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
“We are very pleased with our results this quarter as we met or exceeded our guidance for deliveries, ASPs, homebuilding gross margin and SG&A leverage,” said TRI Pointe Group CEO Doug Bauer. “We generated pretax income of nearly $85 million in the quarter, representing a 63% increase over the second quarter of last year. This year-over-year increase in profits was a function of both higher revenues and better gross margins, a strong indication that our business remains on solid footing. We continue to see positive fundamentals in the overall housing market, characterized by low inventory levels, improving wage gains, employment growth and consumer demand from millennials to baby boomers. These macro fundamentals, coupled with our strong balance sheet, consistent execution and strategic focus on design and innovation have TRI Pointe Group well positioned as we head into the second half of the year.”
Second Quarter 2018 Operating Results
Net income available to common stockholders was $63.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $32.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017.
Home sales revenue increased $200.0 million, or 35%, to $768.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $568.8 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to a 19% increase in the average sales price of homes delivered to $633,000, compared to $531,000 in the second quarter of 2017, and a 13% increase in new home deliveries to 1,215, compared to 1,071 in the second quarter of 2017.
New home orders decreased 7% to 1,343 homes for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to 1,445 homes for the same period in 2017. Average selling communities increased 3% to 130.8 for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 126.8 for the second quarter of 2017. The Company’s overall absorption rate per average selling community decreased 10% for the second quarter of 2018 to 10.3 orders (3.4 monthly) compared to 11.4 orders (3.8 monthly) during the second quarter of 2017.
The Company ended the quarter with 2,271 homes in backlog, representing approximately $1.5 billion. The average sales price of homes in backlog as of June 30, 2018 increased $33,000, or 5%, to $668,000, compared to $635,000 as of June 30, 2017.
Homebuilding gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2018 increased to 21.4%, compared to 20.1% for the second quarter of 2017. Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments in cost of home sales, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.0%* for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 22.5%* for the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin percentage increased at each of our homebuilding segments for the quarter as compared to the prior-year period. In addition, the percentage of deliveries from California, which generally produce gross margins above the company average, increased compared to the same period in the prior year.
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense for the second quarter of 2018 decreased to 10.7% of home sales revenue as compared to 11.6% for the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to increased leverage as a result of a 35% increase in home sales revenue.
“While we pride ourselves on consistent execution every quarter, our attention remains squarely focused on positioning our company for longer-term success,” said TRI Pointe Group Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “For TRI Pointe, that meant continuing to build out the longer-dated assets we acquired in the WRECO transaction rather than booking short term land-sale profits. Now over four years removed from this transaction, these assets continue to contribute significantly to our bottom line and provide us with a healthy runway of lots. Today, we are taking the same long-term approach with each of our brands with an eye toward increasing our local market scale and creating a more diversified company.”
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
Outlook
For the third quarter of 2018, the Company expects to open 15 new communities, and close out of 17, resulting in 128 active selling communities as of September 30, 2018. In addition, the Company anticipates delivering 50% to 55% of its 2,271 units in backlog as of June 30, 2018 at an average sales price of $630,000. The Company anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage will be in a range of 21.0% to 21.5% for the third quarter. Finally, the Company expects its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in the range of 10.8% to 11.2% for the third quarter.
For the full year 2018, the Company is reiterating its guidance of growing average selling communities by 5% compared to 2017 and delivering between 5,100 and 5,400 homes. The Company is increasing its expected average sales price for the full year to $625,000 from $610,000. The Company continues to expect its homebuilding gross margin percentage for the full year 2018 to be in the range of 21.0% to 21.5%, SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in the range of 9.9% to 10.3% and its effective tax rate to be in the range of 25% to 26%.
About TRI Pointe Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is among the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company designs, constructs and sells premium single-family homes through its portfolio of six quality brands across eight states, including MaracayTM in Arizona; Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes® in Washington; Trendmaker® Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes® in California and Colorado; and Winchester® Homes in Maryland and Virginia. Additional information is available at www.TRIPointeGroup.com. Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.
Forward-Looking Statements
Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including any restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; global economic conditions; raw material prices; oil and other energy prices; the effect of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effect of land use, environment and other governmental regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our customers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.
__________ (1) Homes under construction included 88 and 60 models at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. * See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
239,906
$
282,914
Receivables
59,611
125,600
Real estate inventories
3,247,786
3,105,553
Investments in unconsolidated entities
4,169
5,870
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
160,694
160,961
Deferred tax assets, net
66,414
76,413
Other assets
94,105
48,070
Total assets
$
3,872,685
$
3,805,381
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
88,936
$
72,870
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
298,077
330,882
Senior notes
1,453,366
1,471,302
Total liabilities
1,840,379
1,875,054
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 152,027,014 and 151,162,999 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
1,520
1,512
Additional paid-in capital
796,746
793,980
Retained earnings
1,233,436
1,134,230
Total stockholders' equity
2,031,702
1,929,722
Noncontrolling interests
604
605
Total equity
2,032,306
1,930,327
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,872,685
$
3,805,381
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Homebuilding:
Home sales revenue
$
768,795
$
568,816
$
1,351,367
$
960,820
Land and lot sales revenue
1,518
865
1,741
1,443
Other operations revenue
599
600
1,197
1,168
Total revenues
770,912
570,281
1,354,305
963,431
Cost of home sales
604,096
454,241
1,054,598
772,645
Cost of land and lot sales
1,426
644
1,929
1,298
Other operations expense
589
591
1,191
1,151
Sales and marketing
45,744
32,330
84,027
59,030
General and administrative
36,483
33,688
73,297
68,337
Homebuilding income from operations
82,574
48,787
139,263
60,970
Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities
69
1,508
(399
)
1,646
Other (expense) income, net
(73
)
44
98
121
Homebuilding income before income taxes
82,570
50,339
138,962
62,737
Financial Services:
Revenues
391
345
674
586
Expenses
129
77
266
151
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
1,984
1,294
2,986
1,560
Financial services income before income taxes
2,246
1,562
3,394
1,995
Income before income taxes
84,816
51,901
142,356
64,732
Provision for income taxes
(21,136
)
(19,098
)
(35,796
)
(23,712
)
Net income
63,680
32,803
106,560
41,020
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(89
)
—
(113
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
63,680
$
32,714
$
106,560
$
40,907
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.21
$
0.70
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.42
$
0.21
$
0.70
$
0.26
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
151,983,886
155,603,699
151,725,651
157,335,296
Diluted
153,355,965
156,140,543
153,067,342
157,924,561
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
New Homes Delivered
Average Sales Price
New Homes Delivered
Average Sales Price
New Homes Delivered
Average Sales Price
New Homes Delivered
Average Sales Price
New Homes Delivered:
Maracay
121
$
471
164
$
462
246
$
469
283
$
448
Pardee Homes
377
645
372
485
651
651
568
465
Quadrant Homes
85
762
64
620
168
751
127
626
Trendmaker Homes
155
492
133
487
239
491
239
488
TRI Pointe Homes
347
737
243
635
616
724
451
632
Winchester Homes
130
553
95
569
219
560
161
550
Total
1,215
$
633
1,071
$
531
2,139
$
632
1,829
$
525
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
New Homes Delivered
Average Sales Price
New Homes Delivered
Average Sales Price
New Homes Delivered
Average Sales Price
New Homes Delivered
Average Sales Price
New Homes Delivered:
California
516
$
746
438
$
580
916
$
741
737
$
576
Colorado
59
605
37
617
119
593
67
593
Maryland
100
540
69
526
166
542
115
515
Virginia
30
596
26
681
53
617
46
638
Arizona
121
471
164
462
246
469
283
448
Nevada
149
526
140
412
232
518
215
395
Texas
155
492
133
487
239
491
239
488
Washington
85
762
64
620
168
751
127
626
Total
1,215
$
633
1,071
$
531
2,139
$
632
1,829
$
525
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net New Home Orders
Average Selling Communities
Net New Home Orders
Average Selling Communities
Net New Home Orders
Average Selling Communities
Net New Home Orders
Average Selling Communities
Net New Home Orders:
Maracay
132
14.2
162
16.0
285
13.6
346
16.1
Pardee Homes
464
33.5
483
28.8
937
33.1
861
28.6
Quadrant Homes
54
6.3
107
6.8
162
6.6
227
7.3
Trendmaker Homes
161
29.0
129
31.7
316
29.3
280
31.9
TRI Pointe Homes
408
33.8
413
31.5
867
33.6
766
30.7
Winchester Homes
124
14.0
151
12.0
272
13.9
264
12.0
Total
1,343
130.8
1,445
126.8
2,839
130.1
2,744
126.6
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net New Home Orders
Average Selling Communities
Net New Home Orders
Average Selling Communities
Net New Home Orders
Average Selling Communities
Net New Home Orders
Average Selling Communities
Net New Home Orders:
California
607
45.3
689
42.5
1,235
44.8
1,253
42.3
Colorado
77
6.8
51
6.5
179
6.9
104
5.9
Maryland
85
9.0
117
9.0
185
9.3
184
8.6
Virginia
39
5.0
34
3.0
87
4.5
80
3.4
Arizona
132
14.2
162
16.0
285
13.7
346
16.1
Nevada
188
15.2
156
11.3
390
15.0
270
11.1
Texas
161
29.0
129
31.7
316
29.3
280
31.9
Washington
54
6.3
107
6.8
162
6.6
227
7.3
Total
1,343
130.8
1,445
126.8
2,839
130.1
2,744
126.6
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of June 30, 2018
As of June 30, 2017
Backlog Units
Backlog Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
Backlog Units
Backlog Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
Backlog:
Maracay
256
$
134,138
$
524
311
$
156,611
$
504
Pardee Homes
695
451,860
650
553
369,021
667
Quadrant Homes
138
130,270
944
201
144,204
717
Trendmaker Homes
250
145,046
580
204
105,663
518
TRI Pointe Homes
728
523,907
720
613
428,281
699
Winchester Homes
204
132,875
651
226
135,437
599
Total
2,271
$
1,518,096
$
668
2,108
$
1,339,217
$
635
As of June 30, 2018
As of June 30, 2017
Backlog Units
Backlog Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
Backlog Units
Backlog Dollar Value
Average Sales Price
Backlog:
California
985
$
719,113
$
730
918
$
660,548
$
720
Colorado
160
88,902
556
96
60,686
632
Maryland
132
75,129
569
171
96,443
564
Virginia
72
57,746
802
55
38,994
709
Arizona
256
134,138
524
311
156,611
504
Nevada
278
167,752
603
152
76,068
500
Texas
250
145,046
580
204
105,663
518
Washington
138
130,270
944
201
144,204
717
Total
2,271
$
1,518,096
$
668
2,108
$
1,339,217
$
635
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Lots Owned or Controlled(1):
Maracay
3,056
2,519
Pardee Homes
15,824
15,144
Quadrant Homes
1,832
1,726
Trendmaker Homes
1,924
1,855
TRI Pointe Homes
4,168
3,964
Winchester Homes
2,025
2,104
Total
28,829
27,312
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Lots Owned or Controlled(1):
California
16,608
16,292
Colorado
723
742
Maryland
1,345
1,507
Virginia
680
597
Arizona
3,056
2,519
Nevada
2,661
2,074
Texas
1,924
1,855
Washington
1,832
1,726
Total
28,829
27,312
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
Lots by Ownership Type:
Lots owned
23,561
23,940
Lots controlled(1)
5,268
3,372
Total
28,829
27,312
__________ (1) As of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2018
%
2017
%
(dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue
$
768,795
100.0
%
$
568,816
100.0
%
Cost of home sales
604,096
78.6
%
454,241
79.9
%
Homebuilding gross margin
164,699
21.4
%
114,575
20.1
%
Add: interest in cost of home sales
19,569
2.5
%
13,145
2.3
%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
609
0.1
%
507
0.1
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
$
184,877
24.0
%
$
128,227
22.5
%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage
21.4
%
20.1
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
24.0
%
22.5
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
%
2017
%
(dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue
$
1,351,367
100.0
%
$
960,820
100.0
%
Cost of home sales
1,054,598
78.0
%
772,645
80.4
%
Homebuilding gross margin
296,769
22.0
%
188,175
19.6
%
Add: interest in cost of home sales
33,798
2.5
%
22,825
2.4
%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
857
0.1
%
795
0.1
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
$
331,424
24.5
%
$
211,795
22.0
%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage
22.0
%
19.6
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
24.5
%
22.0
%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Senior notes
$
1,453,366
$
1,471,302
Total debt
1,453,366
1,471,302
Stockholders’ equity
2,031,702
1,929,722
Total capital
$
3,485,068
$
3,401,024
Ratio of debt-to-capital(1)
41.7
%
43.3
%
Total debt
$
1,453,366
$
1,471,302
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(239,906
)
(282,914
)
Net debt
1,213,460
1,188,388
Stockholders’ equity
2,031,702
1,929,722
Net capital
$
3,245,162
$
3,118,110
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2)
37.4
%
38.1
%
__________ (1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing debt by the sum of debt plus equity. (2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus equity.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (unaudited)
The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation, (f) impairments and lot option abandonments and (g) restructuring charges. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.