TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

07/27/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

-Home Sales Revenue up 35% on a 13% Increase in Deliveries and a 19% Increase in Average Sales Price-
-Backlog Dollar Value up 13% on an 8% Increase in Backlog Units-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage Increased 130 Basis Points to 21.4%-
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.42, up from $0.21 in the Prior Year-

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2018 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2017

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $63.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share
  • New home orders of 1,343 compared to 1,445, a decrease of 7%
  • Active selling communities averaged 130.8 compared to 126.8, an increase of 3%
    • New home orders per average selling community were 10.3 orders (3.4 monthly) compared to 11.4 orders (3.8 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate increased to 16% compared to 15%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 2,271 homes compared to 2,108, an increase of 8%
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.5 billion compared to $1.3 billion, an increase of 13%
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $668,000 compared to $635,000, an increase of 5%
  • Home sales revenue of $768.8 million compared to $568.8 million, an increase of 35%
    • New home deliveries of 1,215 homes compared to 1,071 homes, an increase of 13%
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $633,000 compared to $531,000, an increase of 19%
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 21.4% compared to 20.1%, an increase of 130 basis points
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.0%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.7% compared to 11.6%, a decrease of 90 basis points
  • Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 41.7% and 37.4%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2018
  • Ended second quarter of 2018 with total liquidity of $826.7 million, including cash of $239.9 million and $586.8 million of availability under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility

*      See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

“We are very pleased with our results this quarter as we met or exceeded our guidance for deliveries, ASPs, homebuilding gross margin and SG&A leverage,” said TRI Pointe Group CEO Doug Bauer.  “We generated pretax income of nearly $85 million in the quarter, representing a 63% increase over the second quarter of last year.  This year-over-year increase in profits was a function of both higher revenues and better gross margins, a strong indication that our business remains on solid footing.  We continue to see positive fundamentals in the overall housing market, characterized by low inventory levels, improving wage gains, employment growth and consumer demand from millennials to baby boomers.  These macro fundamentals, coupled with our strong balance sheet, consistent execution and strategic focus on design and innovation have TRI Pointe Group well positioned as we head into the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2018 Operating Results

Net income available to common stockholders was $63.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $32.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2017.

Home sales revenue increased $200.0 million, or 35%, to $768.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $568.8 million for the second quarter of 2017.  The increase was primarily attributable to a 19% increase in the average sales price of homes delivered to $633,000, compared to $531,000 in the second quarter of 2017, and a 13% increase in new home deliveries to 1,215, compared to 1,071 in the second quarter of 2017.

New home orders decreased 7% to 1,343 homes for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to 1,445 homes for the same period in 2017.  Average selling communities increased 3% to 130.8 for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 126.8 for the second quarter of 2017.  The Company’s overall absorption rate per average selling community decreased 10% for the second quarter of 2018 to 10.3 orders (3.4 monthly) compared to 11.4 orders (3.8 monthly) during the second quarter of 2017.

The Company ended the quarter with 2,271 homes in backlog, representing approximately $1.5 billion. The average sales price of homes in backlog as of June 30, 2018 increased $33,000, or 5%, to $668,000, compared to $635,000 as of June 30, 2017.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2018 increased to 21.4%, compared to 20.1% for the second quarter of 2017.  Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments in cost of home sales, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.0%* for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 22.5%* for the second quarter of 2017.  Gross margin percentage increased at each of our homebuilding segments for the quarter as compared to the prior-year period.  In addition, the percentage of deliveries from California, which generally produce gross margins above the company average, increased compared to the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense for the second quarter of 2018 decreased to 10.7% of home sales revenue as compared to 11.6% for the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to increased leverage as a result of a 35% increase in home sales revenue.

“While we pride ourselves on consistent execution every quarter, our attention remains squarely focused on positioning our company for longer-term success,” said TRI Pointe Group Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell.  “For TRI Pointe, that meant continuing to build out the longer-dated assets we acquired in the WRECO transaction rather than booking short term land-sale profits.  Now over four years removed from this transaction, these assets continue to contribute significantly to our bottom line and provide us with a healthy runway of lots.  Today, we are taking the same long-term approach with each of our brands with an eye toward increasing our local market scale and creating a more diversified company.”

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company expects to open 15 new communities, and close out of 17, resulting in 128 active selling communities as of September 30, 2018.  In addition, the Company anticipates delivering 50% to 55% of its 2,271 units in backlog as of June 30, 2018 at an average sales price of $630,000.  The Company anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage will be in a range of 21.0% to 21.5% for the third quarter.  Finally, the Company expects its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in the range of 10.8% to 11.2% for the third quarter.

For the full year 2018, the Company is reiterating its guidance of growing average selling communities by 5% compared to 2017 and delivering between 5,100 and 5,400 homes.  The Company is increasing its expected average sales price for the full year to $625,000 from $610,000.  The Company continues to expect its homebuilding gross margin percentage for the full year 2018 to be in the range of 21.0% to 21.5%, SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in the range of 9.9% to 10.3% and its effective tax rate to be in the range of 25% to 26%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 27, 2018.  The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer and Mike Grubbs, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related presentation slides on the internet through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.TRIPointeGroup.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.  The call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 for domestic participants or 1-201-493-6780 for international participants.  Participants should ask for the TRI Pointe Group Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.  Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start.  The replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call.  To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921, the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671, and the reference code is #13681373.  An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About TRI Pointe Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is among the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company designs, constructs and sells premium single-family homes through its portfolio of six quality brands across eight states, including MaracayTM in Arizona; Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes® in Washington; Trendmaker® Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes® in California and Colorado; and Winchester® Homes in Maryland and Virginia.  Additional information is available at www.TRIPointeGroup.com. Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending.  Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes.  The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.  The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including any restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; global economic conditions; raw material prices; oil and other energy prices; the effect of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effect of land use, environment and other governmental regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our customers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The foregoing list is not exhaustive.  New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Martin, TRI Pointe Group
Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations
[email protected], 949-478-8696

Media Contact:
Carol Ruiz, [email protected], 310-437-0045

 
KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change
Operating Data:           
Home sales revenue$768,795  $568,816  $199,979  $1,351,367  $960,820  $390,547 
Homebuilding gross margin$164,699  $114,575  $50,124  $296,769  $188,175  $108,594 
Homebuilding gross margin %21.4% 20.1% 1.3% 22.0% 19.6% 2.4%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*24.0% 22.5% 1.5% 24.5% 22.0% 2.5%
SG&A expense$82,227  $66,018  $16,209  $157,324  $127,367  $29,957 
SG&A expense as a % of home sales
  revenue		10.7% 11.6% (0.9)% 11.6% 13.3% (1.7)%
Net income available to common
  stockholders		$63,680  $32,714  $30,966  $106,560  $40,907  $65,653 
Adjusted EBITDA*$115,901  $70,522  $45,379  $196,888  $98,202  $98,686 
Interest incurred$21,627  $19,931  $1,696  $43,147  $38,804  $4,343 
Interest in cost of home sales$19,569  $13,145  $6,424  $33,798  $22,825  $10,973 
            
Other Data:           
Net new home orders1,343  1,445  (102) 2,839  2,744  95 
New homes delivered1,215  1,071  144  2,139  1,829  310 
Average sales price of homes delivered$633  $531  $102  $632  $525  $107 
Cancellation rate16% 15% 1% 15% 15% 0%
Average selling communities130.8  126.8  4.0  130.1  126.6  3.5 
Selling communities at end of period130  131  (1)      
Backlog (estimated dollar value)$1,518,096  $1,339,217  $178,879       
Backlog (homes)2,271  2,108  163       
Average sales price in backlog$668  $635  $33       
            
 June 30, December 31,        
 2018 2017 Change      
Balance Sheet Data:           
Cash and cash equivalents$239,906  $282,914  $(43,008)      
Real estate inventories$3,247,786  $3,105,553  $142,233       
Lots owned or controlled28,829  27,312  1,517       
Homes under construction (1)2,925  1,941  984       
Homes completed, unsold172  269  (97)      
Debt$1,453,366  $1,471,302  $(17,936)      
Stockholders' equity$2,031,702  $1,929,722  $101,980       
Book capitalization$3,485,068  $3,401,024  $84,044       
Ratio of debt-to-capital41.7% 43.3% (1.6)%      
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital*37.4% 38.1% (0.7)%      

__________
(1) Homes under construction included 88 and 60 models at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 June 30, December 31,
 2018 2017
Assets(unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents$239,906  $282,914 
Receivables59,611  125,600 
Real estate inventories3,247,786  3,105,553 
Investments in unconsolidated entities4,169  5,870 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net160,694  160,961 
Deferred tax assets, net66,414  76,413 
Other assets94,105  48,070 
Total assets$3,872,685  $3,805,381 
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable$88,936  $72,870 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities298,077  330,882 
Senior notes1,453,366  1,471,302 
Total liabilities1,840,379  1,875,054 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity   
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no
  shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and 
  December 31, 2017, respectively		   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;
  152,027,014 and 151,162,999 shares issued and outstanding at
  June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively		1,520  1,512 
Additional paid-in capital796,746  793,980 
Retained earnings1,233,436  1,134,230 
Total stockholders' equity2,031,702  1,929,722 
Noncontrolling interests604  605 
Total equity2,032,306  1,930,327 
Total liabilities and equity$3,872,685  $3,805,381 



 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
Homebuilding:       
Home sales revenue$768,795  $568,816  $1,351,367  $960,820 
Land and lot sales revenue1,518  865  1,741  1,443 
Other operations revenue599  600  1,197  1,168 
Total revenues770,912  570,281  1,354,305  963,431 
Cost of home sales604,096  454,241  1,054,598  772,645 
Cost of land and lot sales1,426  644  1,929  1,298 
Other operations expense589  591  1,191  1,151 
Sales and marketing45,744  32,330  84,027  59,030 
General and administrative36,483  33,688  73,297  68,337 
Homebuilding income from operations82,574  48,787  139,263  60,970 
Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities69  1,508  (399) 1,646 
Other (expense) income, net(73) 44  98  121 
Homebuilding income before income taxes82,570  50,339  138,962  62,737 
Financial Services:       
Revenues391  345  674  586 
Expenses129  77  266  151 
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities1,984  1,294  2,986  1,560 
Financial services income before income taxes2,246  1,562  3,394  1,995 
Income before income taxes84,816  51,901  142,356  64,732 
Provision for income taxes(21,136) (19,098) (35,796) (23,712)
Net income63,680  32,803  106,560  41,020 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  (89)   (113)
Net income available to common stockholders$63,680  $32,714  $106,560  $40,907 
Earnings per share       
Basic$0.42  $0.21  $0.70  $0.26 
Diluted$0.42  $0.21  $0.70  $0.26 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic151,983,886  155,603,699  151,725,651  157,335,296 
Diluted153,355,965  156,140,543  153,067,342  157,924,561 



 
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price
New Homes Delivered:               
Maracay121  $471  164  $462  246  $469  283  $448 
Pardee Homes377  645  372  485  651  651  568  465 
Quadrant Homes85  762  64  620  168  751  127  626 
Trendmaker Homes155  492  133  487  239  491  239  488 
TRI Pointe Homes347  737  243  635  616  724  451  632 
Winchester Homes130  553  95  569  219  560  161  550 
Total1,215  $633  1,071  $531  2,139  $632  1,829  $525 
                
                
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price
New Homes Delivered:               
California516  $746  438  $580  916  $741  737  $576 
Colorado59  605  37  617  119  593  67  593 
Maryland100  540  69  526  166  542  115  515 
Virginia30  596  26  681  53  617  46  638 
Arizona121  471  164  462  246  469  283  448 
Nevada149  526  140  412  232  518  215  395 
Texas155  492  133  487  239  491  239  488 
Washington85  762  64  620  168  751  127  626 
Total1,215  $633  1,071  $531  2,139  $632  1,829  $525 


 
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities
Net New Home Orders:               
Maracay132  14.2  162  16.0  285  13.6  346  16.1 
Pardee Homes464  33.5  483  28.8  937  33.1  861  28.6 
Quadrant Homes54  6.3  107  6.8  162  6.6  227  7.3 
Trendmaker Homes161  29.0  129  31.7  316  29.3  280  31.9 
TRI Pointe Homes408  33.8  413  31.5  867  33.6  766  30.7 
Winchester Homes124  14.0  151  12.0  272  13.9  264  12.0 
Total1,343  130.8  1,445  126.8  2,839  130.1  2,744  126.6 
                
                
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities
Net New Home Orders:               
California607  45.3  689  42.5  1,235  44.8  1,253  42.3 
Colorado77  6.8  51  6.5  179  6.9  104  5.9 
Maryland85  9.0  117  9.0  185  9.3  184  8.6 
Virginia39  5.0  34  3.0  87  4.5  80  3.4 
Arizona132  14.2  162  16.0  285  13.7  346  16.1 
Nevada188  15.2  156  11.3  390  15.0  270  11.1 
Texas161  29.0  129  31.7  316  29.3  280  31.9 
Washington54  6.3  107  6.8  162  6.6  227  7.3 
Total1,343  130.8  1,445  126.8  2,839  130.1  2,744  126.6 


 
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 As of June 30, 2018 As of June 30, 2017
 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price		 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price
Backlog:           
Maracay256  $134,138  $524  311  $156,611  $504 
Pardee Homes695  451,860  650  553  369,021  667 
Quadrant Homes138  130,270  944  201  144,204  717 
Trendmaker Homes250  145,046  580  204  105,663  518 
TRI Pointe Homes728  523,907  720  613  428,281  699 
Winchester Homes204  132,875  651  226  135,437  599 
Total2,271  $1,518,096  $668  2,108  $1,339,217  $635 
            
            
 As of June 30, 2018 As of June 30, 2017
 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price		 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price
Backlog:           
California985  $719,113  $730  918  $660,548  $720 
Colorado160  88,902  556  96  60,686  632 
Maryland132  75,129  569  171  96,443  564 
Virginia72  57,746  802  55  38,994  709 
Arizona256  134,138  524  311  156,611  504 
Nevada278  167,752  603  152  76,068  500 
Texas250  145,046  580  204  105,663  518 
Washington138  130,270  944  201  144,204  717 
Total2,271  $1,518,096  $668  2,108  $1,339,217  $635 


 
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(unaudited)
 
 June 30, December 31,
 2018 2017
Lots Owned or Controlled(1):   
Maracay3,056  2,519 
Pardee Homes15,824  15,144 
Quadrant Homes1,832  1,726 
Trendmaker Homes1,924  1,855 
TRI Pointe Homes4,168  3,964 
Winchester Homes2,025  2,104 
Total28,829  27,312 
    
    
 June 30, December 31,
 2018 2017
Lots Owned or Controlled(1):   
California16,608  16,292 
Colorado723  742 
Maryland1,345  1,507 
Virginia680  597 
Arizona3,056  2,519 
Nevada2,661  2,074 
Texas1,924  1,855 
Washington1,832  1,726 
Total28,829  27,312 
    
    
 June 30, December 31,
 2018 2017
Lots by Ownership Type:   
Lots owned23,561  23,940 
Lots controlled(1)5,268  3,372 
Total28,829  27,312 

__________
(1) As of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2018 % 2017 %
              
 (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$768,795  100.0% $568,816  100.0%
Cost of home sales604,096  78.6% 454,241  79.9%
Homebuilding gross margin164,699  21.4% 114,575  20.1%
Add: interest in cost of home sales19,569  2.5% 13,145  2.3%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments609  0.1% 507  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin$184,877  24.0% $128,227  22.5%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage21.4%   20.1%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage24.0%   22.5%  


  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018 % 2017 %
              
 (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$1,351,367  100.0% $960,820  100.0%
Cost of home sales1,054,598  78.0% 772,645  80.4%
Homebuilding gross margin296,769  22.0% 188,175  19.6%
Add: interest in cost of home sales33,798  2.5% 22,825  2.4%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments857  0.1% 795  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin$331,424  24.5% $211,795  22.0%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage22.0%   19.6%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage24.5%   22.0%  
 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

 June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017
Senior notes$1,453,366  $1,471,302 
Total debt1,453,366  1,471,302 
Stockholders’ equity2,031,702  1,929,722 
Total capital$3,485,068  $3,401,024 
Ratio of debt-to-capital(1)41.7% 43.3%
    
Total debt$1,453,366  $1,471,302 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(239,906) (282,914)
Net debt1,213,460  1,188,388 
Stockholders’ equity2,031,702  1,929,722 
Net capital$3,245,162  $3,118,110 
Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2)37.4% 38.1%

__________
(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing debt by the sum of debt plus equity.
(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP.  EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation, (f) impairments and lot option abandonments and (g) restructuring charges. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2018 2017 2018 2017
                
 (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders$63,680  $32,714  $106,560  $40,907 
Interest expense:       
Interest incurred21,627  19,931  43,147  38,804 
Interest capitalized(21,627) (19,931) (43,147) (38,804)
Amortization of interest in cost of sales19,664  13,185  33,906  22,872 
Provision for income taxes21,136  19,098  35,796  23,712 
Depreciation and amortization7,092  877  12,579  1,698 
EBITDA111,572  65,874  188,841  89,189 
Amortization of stock-based compensation3,720  3,903  7,190  7,744 
Impairments and lot option abandonments609  507  857  828 
Restructuring charges  238    441 
Adjusted EBITDA$115,901  $70,522  $196,888  $98,202 

 

Primary Logo


