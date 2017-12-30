Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Their Investment in Triangle Capital Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TCAP

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
against Triangle Capital Corporation (“Triangle Capital” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: TCAP) and certain of its officers. The class action,
filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New
York, and docketed under 17-cv-09311, is on behalf of a class consisting
of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Triangle Capital’s
securities between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017, both dates
inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by
Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue
remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder,
against the Company and certain of its top officials.
If you are a shareholder who purchased Triangle Capital securities
between May 7, 2014, and November 1, 2017, both dates inclusive, you
have until January 22, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead
Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.
To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected]
or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who
inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address,
telephone number, and quantity of shares purchased.
Triangle Capital Corporation operates as a private equity firm. The
Company invests in manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy,
communications, health services, restaurants, and other business sectors.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s
business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants
made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
(i) as early as 2013, Triangle’s investment professionals had internally
recommended moving away from mezzanine loan deals due to changes in the
market that no longer made these investments attractive risk-reward
opportunities; (ii) the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer,
Garland S. Tucker, III, had ignored the advice of Triangle’s investment
professionals to chase higher short-term yields by causing Triangle to
invest in mezzanine debt despite the poor quality of the loans and their
increased risk of defaults and nonaccruals; (iii) the Company’s entire
vintage of 2014 and 2015 investments were at substantial risk of
non-accrual as a result of the poor quality of the investments and
deficient underwriting practices in place at the time of the
investments; (iv) more than 13% of Triangle’s investment portfolio at
cost was at risk of non-accrual and, thus, the fair value of the
Company’s asset portfolio was artificially inflated; (v) Triangle had
materially understated the number of loans performing below expectations
and/or in non-accrual and had delayed writing down impaired investments;
(vi) Triangle failed to implement effective underwriting policies and
practices to ensure it received appropriate risk-adjusted returns on its
investments; and (vii) as a result of the foregoing, Triangle Capital’s
shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period,
and class members suffered significant losses and damages.
On November 1, 2017, Triangle issued a press release announcing its
financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The release
revealed that the fair value of the Company’s investment portfolio had
declined to $1.09 billion, a decline of nearly 7% from the prior
quarter. In addition, the Company revealed that it had suffered $8.9
million in net realized losses and $65.8 million in net unrealized
depreciation to its portfolio during the quarter. The Company also
disclosed that it had only earned $0.36 per share in net investment
income and that it was slashing its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per
share, a decline of 33% from the prior quarter. Most shocking, Triangle
revealed that it had placed seven new investments on non-accrual status
during the quarter, effectively acknowledging that those assets were
unlikely to generate future returns, and that the amount of investments
on non-accrual had ballooned to 13.4% and 4.7% of the Company’s total
portfolio at cost and at fair value, respectively.
On these disclosures, Triangle Capital’s share price fell $2.57, or
20.98%, to close at $9.68 on November 2, 2017.
