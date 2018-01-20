Log in
TRIANGLE CAPITAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Triangle Capital Corporation - (TCAP)

01/20/2018 | 04:51am CET

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until January 22, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Triangle Capital and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tcap/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 22, 2018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 120 M
EBIT 2017 71,4 M
Net income 2017 -23,6 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 16,1%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,66
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,07x
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,08x
Capitalization 490 M
Chart TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATI
Duration : Period :
Triangle Capital Corporati Technical Analysis Chart | TCAP | US8958481090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Ashton Poole Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven C. Lilly Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
W. McComb Dunwoody Independent Director
Benjamin S. Goldstein Independent Director
Simon B. Rich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION8.22%490
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.84%6 808
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 183
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 683
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION1.04%2 451
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 201
