TRIANGLE CAPITAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Triangle Capital Corporation - (TCAP)

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until January 22, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP). Investor losses must
relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between May 7, 2014 and
November 1, 2017. This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Triangle Capital and would like to discuss
your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email ([email protected]),
or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tcap/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by January 22, 2018.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
