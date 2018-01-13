Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Triangle Capital Corporation    TCAP

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Triangle Capital Corporation : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) Shareholders That Important Deadline Nears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 01:47am CET

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / On behalf of the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC, notice is hereby given that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Triangle Capital Corporation ("Triangle") (NYSE: TCAP) securities between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Click here to learn more: http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/triangle-capital-corporation-nyse-tcap/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Triangle is a specialty finance Company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States.

According to the lawsuit, on November 1, 2017, Triangle announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, revealing that the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio had declined nearly 7% from the prior quarter and that it had suffered $8.9 million in net realized losses and $65.8 million in net unrealized depreciation to its portfolio during the quarter. The Company also disclosed that it had moved seven investments to full non-accrual status during the quarter and that the amount of investments on non-accrual had ballooned to 13.4% and 4.7% of the Company's total portfolio at cost and at fair value, respectively.

On this news, Triangle's share price fell $2.57, or approximately 21%, to close at $9.68 on November 2, 2017.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that, as early as 2013, Triangle's investment professionals had internally recommended moving away from mezzanine loan deals due to changes in the market that no longer made these investments attractive risk-reward opportunities; (ii) that the Company's former CEO, defendant Garland S. Tucker, III, had ignored the advice of Triangle's investment professionals to chase higher short-term yields by causing Triangle to invest in mezzanine debt despite the poor quality of the loans and their increased risk of defaults and non-accruals; (iii) that the Company's entire vintage of 2014 and 2015 investments were at substantial risk of non-accrual as a result of the poor quality of the investments and deficient underwriting practices in place at the time of the investments; (iv) that more than 13% of Triangle's investment portfolio at cost was at risk of non-accrual and, thus, the fair value of the Company's asset portfolio was artificially inflated; (v) that Triangle had materially understated the number of loans performing below expectations and/or in non-accrual and had delayed writing down impaired investments; (vi) that Triangle failed to implement effective underwriting policies and practices to ensure it received appropriate risk-adjusted returns on its investments; and (vii) that, as a result of the above, Triangle's business, prospects and ability to maintain its dividend level of $0.45 were materially impaired.

If you are a member of the class described above, and suffered a financial loss during the class period, by no later than January 22, 2018 you may seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the action or have any questions, you may call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/triangle-capital-corporation-nyse-tcap/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATI
01:47a TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LL..
01/12 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : TCAP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Inve..
01/10 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tri..
01/10 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : IMPORTANT STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LL..
01/09 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencem..
01/09 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Invest..
01/08 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors Tha..
01/08 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tri..
01/08 TCAP Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Clas..
01/06 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Loss..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/08 THE A-TEAM : End Of December 2017 Monthly Review; A Farewell Goodbye
01/04 Rising Rates Driving Higher Earnings In The High-Yield BDC Sector
2017 The High-Yield BDC Sector Is Ready To Rally In 2018
2017 Top Financial Services Gains For Capitala, CM, Medley M, Alcentra, & KCAP In ..
2017 INDEX FUNDS : Not The Way To Invest In This High-Yield Sector
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 120 M
EBIT 2017 71,4 M
Net income 2017 -20,3 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 16,7%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,38
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,93x
Capitalization 472 M
Chart TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATI
Duration : Period :
Triangle Capital Corporati Technical Analysis Chart | TCAP | US8958481090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Ashton Poole Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven C. Lilly Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
W. McComb Dunwoody Independent Director
Benjamin S. Goldstein Independent Director
Simon B. Rich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION0.21%472
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.83%6 787
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 119
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 639
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.30%2 469
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 158
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.