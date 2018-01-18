Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Triangle Capital Corporation    TCAP

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Triangle Capital Corporation : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Triangle Capital Corporation of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018 - TCAP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 06:01am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Triangle Capital Corporation ("Triangle Capital") (NYSE: TCAP) between May 7, 2014 and November 1, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/triangle-capital-corporation?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, among other allegations, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Triangle's investment professionals had internally recommended moving away from mezzanine loan deals due to changes in the market that no longer made these investments attractive risk-reward opportunities; (ii) the Company's former CEO, Garland S. Tucker, III, had ignored the advice of Triangle's investment professionals to chase higher short-term yields by causing Triangle to invest in mezzanine debts; (iii) the Company's entire vintage of 2014 and 2015 investments were at substantial risk of non-accrual as a result of the poor quality of the investments and deficient underwriting practices in place at the time of the investments; and (iv) more than 13% of Triangle's investment portfolio at cost was at risk of non-accrual and, thus, the fair value of the Company's asset portfolio was artificially inflated.

If you suffered a loss in Triangle Capital, you have until January 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATI
06:01a TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tri..
01/17 TCAP DEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lo..
01/17 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : TCAP The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Inve..
01/17 SCOTT+SCOTT, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actio..
01/17 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : IMPORTANT STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC..
01/17 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION (NYSE : TCAP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material De..
01/16 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments t..
01/16 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tri..
01/16 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LL..
01/15 TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencem..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/08 THE A-TEAM : End Of December 2017 Monthly Review; A Farewell Goodbye
01/04 Rising Rates Driving Higher Earnings In The High-Yield BDC Sector
2017 The High-Yield BDC Sector Is Ready To Rally In 2018
2017 Top Financial Services Gains For Capitala, CM, Medley M, Alcentra, & KCAP In ..
2017 INDEX FUNDS : Not The Way To Invest In This High-Yield Sector
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 120 M
EBIT 2017 71,4 M
Net income 2017 -23,6 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 16,3%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,57
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,04x
Capitalization 485 M
Chart TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATI
Duration : Period :
Triangle Capital Corporati Technical Analysis Chart | TCAP | US8958481090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
E. Ashton Poole Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven C. Lilly Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
W. McComb Dunwoody Independent Director
Benjamin S. Goldstein Independent Director
Simon B. Rich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION6.95%485
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION1.97%6 825
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 162
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 652
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION1.56%2 436
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 190
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.