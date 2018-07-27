Log in
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LTD (TEG)
End-of-day quote  - 07/26
0.1 AUD   -9.09%
0.1 AUD   -9.09%
03:22aTRIANGLE ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
07/25TRIANGLE ENERGY : Interruption to Production
PU
07/17TRIANGLE ENERGY : Further Strengthens Board
PU
Triangle Energy Global : Operations Update

07/27/2018 | 03:22am CEST

ASX Announcement

26 July 2018

ASX:TEG

Operations Update

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (Triangle, or the Company) (ASX:TEG) provides an update on the interruption to production due to a Level 1, low level, oil spill which occurred on Tuesday 24 July 2018 at the Cliff Head Alpha Offshore Platform located approximately 14 kilometres offshore in the Perth Basin, around 300 kilometres north of Perth.

Triangle is pleased with progress and following aerial and shoreline surveillance, can report that as of 1500 hours on Thursday 26 July 2018, no observations of hydrocarbons had been sighted in the marine environment including on the shoreline, since the initial incident.

Triangle remains of the opinion that environmental impact will be negligible due to containment of produced fluid on the platform itself and the extreme sea conditions which naturally dissipate this type of fluid.

Weather and sea conditions prevented any access to the Offshore Cliff Head Alpha Platform at any time on Thursday 26 July 2018.

Triangle continues to liaise with all Regulatory Authorities and will continue to monitor and assess the situation.

An update will be provided as more material information becomes available.

Media enquiries:

Margie Livingston, Ignite Communications About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

+61 438 661 131

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant, and a 30% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has a 60% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428

triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia T +61 8 9219 7111 F +61 8 9385 5184

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 01:21:04 UTC
