Triangle Energy Global : Operations Update

ASX Announcement

26 July 2018

ASX:TEG

Operations Update

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (Triangle, or the Company) (ASX:TEG) provides an update on the interruption to production due to a Level 1, low level, oil spill which occurred on Tuesday 24 July 2018 at the Cliff Head Alpha Offshore Platform located approximately 14 kilometres offshore in the Perth Basin, around 300 kilometres north of Perth.

Triangle is pleased with progress and following aerial and shoreline surveillance, can report that as of 1500 hours on Thursday 26 July 2018, no observations of hydrocarbons had been sighted in the marine environment including on the shoreline, since the initial incident.

Triangle remains of the opinion that environmental impact will be negligible due to containment of produced fluid on the platform itself and the extreme sea conditions which naturally dissipate this type of fluid.

Weather and sea conditions prevented any access to the Offshore Cliff Head Alpha Platform at any time on Thursday 26 July 2018.

Triangle continues to liaise with all Regulatory Authorities and will continue to monitor and assess the situation.

An update will be provided as more material information becomes available.

