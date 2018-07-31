Log in
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO (TRCO)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

07/31/2018

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Tribune Media Company (“Tribune” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TRCO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 26, 2018, after the market closed, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by “coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]” On this news, Tribune’s stock price fell over 1.65% to close at $33.07 per share on July 27, 2018.

If you purchased Tribune securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 942 M
EBIT 2018 393 M
Net income 2018 331 M
Debt 2018 1 957 M
Yield 2018 3,08%
P/E ratio 2018 8,80
P/E ratio 2019 18,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 2 947 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chandler Bigelow Chief financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David B. Ulmer Chief Technology Officer
Peter Edward Murphy Independent Director
Ross B. Levinsohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO-20.91%2 947
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.75%168 761
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.41%159 907
SKY49.51%34 110
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP19.74%25 727
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE0.43%25 727
