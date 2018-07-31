Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Tribune Media Company (“Tribune” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TRCO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 26, 2018, after the market closed, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by “coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]” On this news, Tribune’s stock price fell over 1.65% to close at $33.07 per share on July 27, 2018.

