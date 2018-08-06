Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on
behalf of Tribune Media Company (“Tribune” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TRCO)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On July 26, 2018, after the market closed, the Wall Street
Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating whether Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other
independent television station owners violated antitrust law by
coordinating efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each
other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for
TV commercials. On this news, Tribune’s stock price fell, thereby
injuring investors.
