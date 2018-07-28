Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tribune Media Company – TRCO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) resulting from allegations that
Tribune may have issued materially misleading business information to
the investing public.
On July 26, 2018, after the market closed, the Wall Street Journal
reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether
Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other independent
television station owners had violated antitrust law by “coordinat[ing]
efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about
their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV
commercials[.]” On this news, Tribune’s stock price fell over 1.65% to
close at $33.07 per share on July 27, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Tribune investors. If you purchased shares of Tribune please
visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1382.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
