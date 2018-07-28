Log in
Tribune Media Co

TRIBUNE MEDIA CO (TRCO)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tribune Media Company – TRCO

07/28/2018 | 02:38am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) resulting from allegations that Tribune may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 26, 2018, after the market closed, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by “coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]” On this news, Tribune’s stock price fell over 1.65% to close at $33.07 per share on July 27, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Tribune investors. If you purchased shares of Tribune please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1382.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 942 M
EBIT 2018 393 M
Net income 2018 331 M
Debt 2018 1 957 M
Yield 2018 3,03%
P/E ratio 2018 8,94
P/E ratio 2019 18,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,54x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 2 972 M
Chart TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
Duration : Period :
Tribune Media Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chandler Bigelow Chief financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David B. Ulmer Chief Technology Officer
Peter Edward Murphy Independent Director
Ross B. Levinsohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO-22.13%2 972
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.58%165 297
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.23%153 787
SKY49.70%33 956
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP20.98%25 471
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE5.29%25 471
