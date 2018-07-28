Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tribune Media Company – TRCO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) resulting from allegations that Tribune may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 26, 2018, after the market closed, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by “coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]” On this news, Tribune’s stock price fell over 1.65% to close at $33.07 per share on July 27, 2018.

