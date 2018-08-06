Log in
News

Tribune Media Co : ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tribune Media Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

08/06/2018 | 09:27pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tribune Media Company ("Tribune" or "the Company") (NYSE: TRCO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/507675/Schall.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 26, 2018, that the Department of Justice is investigating Tribune and other independent television station owners to determine if they violated antitrust laws by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]" Based on this report, Tribune shares fell 1.65% on July 27, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.12%169 623
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.59%162 944
SKY49.51%33 803
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.00%24 954
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE1.77%24 954
