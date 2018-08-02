Log in
TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD (TBR)
Tribune Resources : 02/08/2018 – EKJV Reserves and Resources Update

08/02/2018 | 09:09am CEST

EKJV Reserves and Resources

Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 August 2018

Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST) made an ASX release overnight (NST Release). The release includes information relating to the Reserves and Resources of the East Kundana Joint Venture (EKJV).

Australian Securities Exchange Code: TBR

Board of Directors: Mr Otakar Demis Chairman and Company Secretary

The Company advised NST before the making of the release that it did not approve of the release. Notwithstanding this NST proceeded to make the release.

Mr Anton Billis Managing Director

Tribune Resources (TBR) is unable to (and does not) make any comment about the accuracy or completeness of the NST Release as all relevant supporting information has not been provided to the Company, notwithstanding requests to this end having been made to NST and the provisions of the EKJV Agreement.

Mr Gordon Sklenka Non-Executive Director

For further information, please contact:

For Media and Broker Enquiries

Roland Berzins

Andrew Rowell / Brad Thompson

E: [email protected]

Cannings Purple

Ph: + 61 8 9474 2113

Ph: +61 400 466 226 / +61 405 044 015

Suite G1, 49 Melville Parade South Perth WA 6151

T: +61 8 9474 2113 F: +61 8 9367 9386

E: [email protected] W:www.tribune.com.au

ABN: 11 009 341 539

Disclaimer

Tribune Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:08:04 UTC
