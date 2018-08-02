Tribune Resources : 02/08/2018 – EKJV Reserves and Resources Update

EKJV Reserves and Resources
Update
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
2 August 2018
Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST) made an ASX release overnight (NST Release). The release includes information relating to the Reserves and Resources of the East Kundana Joint Venture (EKJV).
The Company advised NST before the making of the release that it did not approve of the release. Notwithstanding this NST proceeded to make the release.
Tribune Resources (TBR) is unable to (and does not) make any comment about the accuracy or completeness of the NST Release as all relevant supporting information has not been provided to the Company, notwithstanding requests to this end having been made to NST and the provisions of the EKJV Agreement.
