Trident Brands Appoints Senior Industry Executive Bob Dufour To Advisory Board

BROOKFIELD, WI, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT), a consumer products company focused on novel and unique branded products, private label manufacturing and proprietary innovation platforms in the functional medicine, nutraceutical and active nutrition categories, today announced it has appointed Mr. Bob Dufour as senior strategic advisor.

Mr. Dufour brings 30+ years of experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry including 24 years as Director of Pharmacy, Professional Services and Government Relations with Walmart Stores Inc. During his tenure at Walmart, Pharmacy sales grew from $100 Million to over $20 Billion annually and Pharmacies grew from 60 to 3700 individual sites. Following 24 years with Walmart, Mr. Dufour also partnered in Blue Ocean Innovative Solutions which provided consulting services for the pharmaceutical, pharmacy, and healthcare industry as well as Brokering services to both pharmacy and retail.

Mr. Dufour is Past President of the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy, Past Chairman of the 2007 NACDS Pharmacy & Technology Conference, Advisory Board member at 4 Schools of Pharmacy and has been a guest speaker at numerous Pharmaceutical conferences.

“We are very pleased to announce the addition of Bob Dufour to our team of professionals” said Tony Pallante, Chairman and CEO of Trident Brands Inc. “As we continue to rapidly expand our private label and branded initiatives including Brain Armor, the addition of an accomplished industry expert helps solidify our current position and enhances our exciting growth prospects.”

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands, Inc. is a Consumer Packaged Goods company focused on cutting-edge innovation in both branded and private label product platforms in the dynamic segment of functional nutraceuticals. Trident is currently experiencing rapid growth through their subsidiaries, Trident Sports Nutrition Inc. and Brain Armor Inc.

Trident Sports Nutrition Inc. offers shelf ready product solutions in the active nutrition and supplement segments to leading retailers for private label and captive label programs.

For more information, please visit TridentSportsNutrition.com

Brain Armor Inc. is dedicated to improving cognitive health, well-being and performance on every field of play with a range of clinically proven functional dietary supplements. Brain Armor® supplements are NSF Certified for Sport® and are the preferred brain supplement for many collegiate athletic programs, professional sports teams and elite athletes.

For more information, please visit brain-armor.com

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

