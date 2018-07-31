Log in
TRIGIANT GROUP LTD (1300)
Trigiant : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transaction

07/31/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRIGIANT GROUP LIMITED *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1300)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Trigiant Group Limited (''Company'') dated 24 July 2018 in relation to the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in such announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent set out in the SP Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 31 July 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the SP Agreement. Upon Completion, each member of the Target Group has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of the Target Group will be consolidated with the results of the Group.

Following Completion, the businesses of the Group have been extended to cover research, development, manufacture and sales of radio frequency identification system, new electronic components, optoelectronic integrated components, optoelectronic integrated subsystems, microelectronic devices, sensor, micro smart label products and chips.

On behalf of the Board Trigiant Group Limited

Qian Lirong

Chairman

31 July 2018

*

For identification purpose only

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:Executive Directors:Non-executive Director:

Mr. Qian Lirong (Chairman)

Mr. Jiang Wei (Group chief executive officer)

Dr. Fung Kwan Hung

Independent non-executive Directors:

Professor Jin Xiaofeng Mr. Poon Yick Pang Philip Ms. Jia Lina

Alternate Director to Mr. Qian Lirong:

Mr. Qian Chenhui

Disclaimer

Trigiant Group Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 11:22:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2017 3 967 M
EBIT 2017 490 M
Net income 2017 343 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 5,80
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 2 060 M
Chart TRIGIANT GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Trigiant Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIGIANT GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Li Rong Qian Chairman
Xiao Feng Jin Independent Non-Executive Director
Yick Pang Poon Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Na Jia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIGIANT GROUP LTD8.49%263
JUNIPER NETWORKS-7.72%9 864
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%1 887
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%1 802
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC-32.83%1 024
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG-19.54%595
