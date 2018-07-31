Trigiant : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Discloseable Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Trigiant Group Limited (''Company'') dated 24 July 2018 in relation to the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in such announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent set out in the SP Agreement have been fulfilled and Completion took place on 31 July 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the SP Agreement. Upon Completion, each member of the Target Group has become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results of the Target Group will be consolidated with the results of the Group.

Following Completion, the businesses of the Group have been extended to cover research, development, manufacture and sales of radio frequency identification system, new electronic components, optoelectronic integrated components, optoelectronic integrated subsystems, microelectronic devices, sensor, micro smart label products and chips.

