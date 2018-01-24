Trinity Capital : Receipt of Disposal Proceeds

Trinity Capital PLC
Receipt of Disposal Proceeds
Trinity Capital PLC (the 'Company') (AIM: TRC) is pleased to announce that, following the announcement made on 10 November 2017, its wholly owned subsidiary, Trinity Capital Mauritius Limited ('TCML') has received from Trinity Capital (Ten) Limited ('TC-10') an amount of£1.7 million. These monies constitute the proceeds from the disposal of TCML's last remaining investment in India, which had been held through TC-10.
Consistent with previous announcements, the Board intends to convene shareholder meetings as soon as practicable to seek approval to distribute substantially all of the Company's remaining cash not required to meet operating costs and liabilities, cancel the admission to trading of the Company's shares on AIM and appoint a liquidator of the Company. A circular including notices convening the necessary general meetings, will be sent to shareholders in due course.
This announcement contains insider information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').
Enquiries:
|
FIM Capital Limited
|
|
Graham Smith
|
+44 1624 681250
|
|
|
Arden Partners
|
|
Nominated Adviser and Broker
|
|
Chris Hardie
|
+44 207 614 5900
Trinity Capital plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:14:04 UTC.