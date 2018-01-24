Trinity Capital : Receipt of Disposal Proceeds

Trinity Capital PLC

Receipt of Disposal Proceeds

Trinity Capital PLC (the 'Company') (AIM: TRC) is pleased to announce that, following the announcement made on 10 November 2017, its wholly owned subsidiary, Trinity Capital Mauritius Limited ('TCML') has received from Trinity Capital (Ten) Limited ('TC-10') an amount of£1.7 million. These monies constitute the proceeds from the disposal of TCML's last remaining investment in India, which had been held through TC-10.

Consistent with previous announcements, the Board intends to convene shareholder meetings as soon as practicable to seek approval to distribute substantially all of the Company's remaining cash not required to meet operating costs and liabilities, cancel the admission to trading of the Company's shares on AIM and appoint a liquidator of the Company. A circular including notices convening the necessary general meetings, will be sent to shareholders in due course.

This announcement contains insider information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

Enquiries: