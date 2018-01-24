Log in
TRINITY CAPITAL PLC (TRC)
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/17 08:30:00 am
0.725 GBp   --.--%
08:14a TRINITY CAPITAL : Receipt of Disposal Proceeds
2017 TRINITY CAPITAL : Half-year Report
2017 TRINITY CAPITAL : Notice of AGM
Trinity Capital : Receipt of Disposal Proceeds

01/24/2018 | 08:14am CET

Trinity Capital PLC

Receipt of Disposal Proceeds

Trinity Capital PLC (the 'Company') (AIM: TRC) is pleased to announce that, following the announcement made on 10 November 2017, its wholly owned subsidiary, Trinity Capital Mauritius Limited ('TCML') has received from Trinity Capital (Ten) Limited ('TC-10') an amount of£1.7 million. These monies constitute the proceeds from the disposal of TCML's last remaining investment in India, which had been held through TC-10.

Consistent with previous announcements, the Board intends to convene shareholder meetings as soon as practicable to seek approval to distribute substantially all of the Company's remaining cash not required to meet operating costs and liabilities, cancel the admission to trading of the Company's shares on AIM and appoint a liquidator of the Company. A circular including notices convening the necessary general meetings, will be sent to shareholders in due course.

This announcement contains insider information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

Enquiries:

FIM Capital Limited

Graham Smith

+44 1624 681250

Arden Partners

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Chris Hardie

+44 207 614 5900

Trinity Capital plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:14:04 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 -
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 1,00 M
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 -
P/E ratio 2012
EV / Sales 2011 0
EV / Sales 2012 0
Capitalization 1,53 M
Chart TRINITY CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Trinity Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | TRC | GB00B0ZL5243 | 4-Traders
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Michael Adams Non-Executive Chairman
Pradeep Verma Non-Executive Director
Stephen Charles Coe Non-Executive Director
John David Chapman Non-Executive Director
Graham Roger Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY CAPITAL PLC0.00%2
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.84%49 281
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP7.33%49 183
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD14.38%46 673
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.53%42 604
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD9.17%35 046
