Trinity : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

TRINITY LIMITED 利邦控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
( Stock Code: 891)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the Board of Directors of Trinity Limited (the "Company") are set out below:
Executive Directors
Ms SUN Weiying (Chief Executive Officer) Mr Paul David HAOUZI (President)
Ms QIU Chenran
Ms SU Xiao
Mr Kelvin HO Cheuk Yin (Chief Strategy Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Mr QIU Yafu (Chairman)
Ms Sabrina FUNG Wing Yee (Deputy Chairman) Mr Daniel LALONDE
Mr WONG Yat Ming
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun
Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau Mr Patrick SUN
The Company has established three Board Committees comprising the following members:
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Mr Patrick SUN
|
Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau
|
Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun
|
(Chairman)
|
(Chairman)
|
(Chairman)
|
Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun
|
Mr QIU Yafu
|
Mr QIU Yafu
|
Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau
|
Mr Patrick SUN
|
Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau
|
Hong Kong, 6 August 2018
|
* For identification purposes only
