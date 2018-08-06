Log in
TRINITY LIMITED (0891)
Trinity : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

08/06/2018

TRINITY LIMITED 利邦控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

( Stock Code: 891)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the Board of Directors of Trinity Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ms SUN Weiying (Chief Executive Officer) Mr Paul David HAOUZI (President)

Ms QIU Chenran

Ms SU Xiao

Mr Kelvin HO Cheuk Yin (Chief Strategy Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr QIU Yafu (Chairman)

Ms Sabrina FUNG Wing Yee (Deputy Chairman) Mr Daniel LALONDE

Mr WONG Yat Ming

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun

Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau Mr Patrick SUN

The Company has established three Board Committees comprising the following members:

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration Committee

Mr Patrick SUN

Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau

Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun

(Chairman)

(Chairman)

(Chairman)

Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun

Mr QIU Yafu

Mr QIU Yafu

Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau

Mr Patrick SUN

Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau

Hong Kong, 6 August 2018

* For identification purposes only

Trinity Ltd.  published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 00:10:06 UTC
