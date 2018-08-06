Trinity : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

TRINITY LIMITED 利邦控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

( Stock Code: 891)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the Board of Directors of Trinity Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ms SUN Weiying (Chief Executive Officer) Mr Paul David HAOUZI (President)

Ms QIU Chenran

Ms SU Xiao

Mr Kelvin HO Cheuk Yin (Chief Strategy Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr QIU Yafu (Chairman)

Ms Sabrina FUNG Wing Yee (Deputy Chairman) Mr Daniel LALONDE

Mr WONG Yat Ming

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mrs Eva CHENG LI Kam Fun

Mr Michael LEE Tze Hau Mr Patrick SUN

The Company has established three Board Committees comprising the following members: