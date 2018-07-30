Log in
TRINITY MIRROR PLC
Trinity Mirror : Daily Mirror publisher Reach slumps to £113.5 million first-half loss

07/30/2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Reach, publisher of the Daily Mirror, slumped to a statutory first-half pretax loss of £113.5 million after taking a £150 million charge on a tougher-than-expected outlook for its regional businesses.

The firm, previously called Trinity Mirror, said on Monday group revenue for the 26 weeks to July 1 increased 10.6 percent to 353.8 million pounds, reflecting the acquisition of the Express & Star business in February.

That 127 million pounds purchase added the daily and Sunday editions of the Express and Star tabloids to Reach's stable of over 260 national and regional titles, including the Daily Record, the Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo.

Reach had made a statutory pretax profit of 38.2 million pounds in the same period last year.

This year's first-half profit on an underlying basis rose 5.5 percent to £64.7 million.

Reach said it anticipated trading for the year would be in line with market expectations.

"We have delivered a positive financial performance in what remains a difficult trading environment for the industry, in particular the regional businesses," said Chief Executive Simon Fox.

He said the benefit of an improved performance from national print advertising coupled with further cost savings would support profits over the year despite a further increase in newsprint prices for the second half.

Shares in Reach, down 29 percent over the last year, closed Friday at 72.8 pence, valuing the business at 218 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 724 M
EBIT 2018 138 M
Net income 2018 106 M
Debt 2018 52,0 M
Yield 2018 8,34%
P/E ratio 2018 3,24
P/E ratio 2019 3,01
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 222 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,60  GBP
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Richard Fox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Vijay Lakhman Vaghela Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Dale Ginsberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY MIRROR PLC0.00%291
NEWS CORP-8.14%8 828
NEW YORK TIMES CO29.73%4 046
ZHEJIANG DAILY DIGITAL CLTRE GRP CO LTD-41.51%1 700
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED3.21%1 370
DB CORP LTD-28.24%691
