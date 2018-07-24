Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trinseo S.A.    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A. (TSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Trinseo : Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary of LOMAX Technology at Its Plant in Georgia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

Company’s latex binders material has been meeting the customer’s demand for more sustainable products

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its LOMAX™ technology at its plant in Dalton, Georgia, on July 24th. The plant runs largely on alternative energy, significantly reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) and greenhouse gas emissions, thanks to manufacturing process of LOMAX™ Technology.

LOMAX™ Technology uses methane gas collected from a nearby landfill as the primary energy source to manufacture Trinseo's latex binders. The methane is piped to a landfill gas energy recovery facility and then to the Trinseo plant, where the energy is used to power the plant's boiler. This virtually eliminates the need for natural gas. The resulting steam energy runs approximately 95 percent of the manufacturing processes at the plant. Because the methane is being harnessed for energy instead of being released into the atmosphere, LOMAX™ Technology helps mitigate emissions by reducing Trinseo's use of fossil fuels. This allows customers to develop high performance products with sustainable attributes.

The latex binders manufacturing site in Dalton was the first to install this technology in 2007. From carpet backing and paper coatings, to multiple adhesives and construction applications, latex binders made with LOMAX™ Technology provide lower environmental impact with maximum performance.

LOMAX™ Technology reduces the carbon footprint of carpet backing by approximately 25 percent, enabling the customers to make flooring products more durable and more sustainable. Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex made with LOMAX™ Technology provides the same performance characteristics of conventional latex, yet comes with a lower environmental footprint, a particularly important feature as demand continues to increase for more sustainable products across the entire industry's supply chain.

An independently reviewed Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study showed that SB latex manufactured with LOMAX™ Technology reduces the carbon footprint of SB latex manufacturing by approximately 25 percent. The study was carried out utilizing ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, and peer reviewed by The University of Stuttgart, Germany.

LOMAX™ Technology is a win-win for Trinseo and its customers; the success of the technology demonstrates Trinseo's commitment to sustainability and to the principles of Responsible Care®.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, electrical, building and construction, textile, paper and board, footwear and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net sales in 2017, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRINSEO S.A.
07/24TRINSEO : Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary of LOMAX Technology at Its Plant in Ge..
BU
07/09TRINSEO : 's Midland Pilot Coating Facility Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence
BU
07/02TRINSEO : Announces Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2018 Fin..
BU
07/02TRINSEO S A : Announces Price Increases for Polycarbonate in Europe
PU
06/26TRINSEO S.A. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21TRINSEO : Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/08TRINSEO S.A. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28TRINSEO S A : to Present at Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials ..
AQ
05/25TRINSEO : to Present at Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summ..
BU
05/22TRINSEO : President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC's Mad Money
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/21Trinseo declares $0.40 dividend 
05/04Trinseo's (TSE) CEO Chris Pappas on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
05/03Trinseo S.A. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/03Trinseo's Outlook Remains Positive 
05/02Trinseo beats by $0.28, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 480 M
EBIT 2018 559 M
Net income 2018 406 M
Debt 2018 594 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 7,84
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 3 143 M
Chart TRINSEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Trinseo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINSEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 85,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Daniel Pappas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Zide Chairman
Barry J. Niziolek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey John Cote Independent Director
Pierre-Marie de Leener Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINSEO S.A.-1.03%3 143
ECOLAB4.59%40 655
SIKA AG0.00%21 643
SYMRISE7.04%11 678
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 741
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC19.94%9 389
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.