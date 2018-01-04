Log in
Trinseo S A : Announces Price Increases for Polystyrene in Europe

01/04/2018 | 05:39pm CET

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), aglobal materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, and its affiliate companies in Europe announced today price increases for all polystyrene (PS) grades. Effective January 1, 2018, or as existing contract terms allow, the contract and spot prices for the products listed below will increase as follows:

  • STYRON™ general purpose polystyrene grades (GPPS) by 25 Euro per metric ton
  • STYRON™ and STYRON A-TECH™ high impact polystyrene grades (HIPS) by 30 Euro per metric ton

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day - products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives - across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.7 billion in net sales in 2016, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and nearly 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'budget,' 'forecast,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' 'continue,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trinseo SA published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 16:39:04 UTC.

