Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trinseo S.A.    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A. (TSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Trinseo S.A. : Trinseo SA to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Trinseo SA (NYSE: TSE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E4F7085D00053.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRINSEO S.A.
02:14pTRINSEO S.A. : Trinseo SA to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:10aTRINSEO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:43aTRINSEO S A : Announces Price Increases for Polystyrene and Copolymers in Europe
PU
08/02TRINSEO : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; Affirms 2018 Full Year ..
BU
08/02TRINSEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/26TRINSEO : Releases 8th Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility..
BU
07/25TRINSEO : to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference
BU
07/24TRINSEO : Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary of LOMAX Technology at Its Plant in Ge..
BU
07/09TRINSEO : 's Midland Pilot Coating Facility Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence
BU
07/02TRINSEO : Announces Release Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2018 Fin..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Trinseo beats by $0.16, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
06/21Trinseo declares $0.40 dividend 
05/04Trinseo's (TSE) CEO Chris Pappas on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
05/03Trinseo S.A. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 472 M
EBIT 2018 559 M
Net income 2018 406 M
Debt 2018 594 M
Yield 2018 2,10%
P/E ratio 2018 8,00
P/E ratio 2019 7,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 3 152 M
Chart TRINSEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Trinseo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINSEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 85,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Daniel Pappas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Zide Chairman
Barry J. Niziolek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey John Cote Independent Director
Pierre-Marie de Leener Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINSEO S.A.0.96%3 152
ECOLAB9.06%41 749
SIKA AG0.00%21 608
SYMRISE8.74%11 749
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 074
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC18.41%9 241
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.