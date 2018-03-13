Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tristate Capital Holdings Inc    TSC

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (TSC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

TriState Capital : Commences Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 12:50pm CET

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSC) announced an underwritten public offering of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, no par value (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share).

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and selective asset management acquisitions.

Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. is serving as sole book-running manager and D.A. Davidson & Co. is serving as co-manager for this offering.

A shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, with respect to the offering was previously filed by TriState Capital with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on December 21, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained from Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Attn: Syndicate Operations, Telephone Number: 1-866-805-4128.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $4.7 billion in assets, as of December 31, 2017, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $8.3 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2017, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the timing and size of the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to those that are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus supplement for this offering filed with the SEC on March 12, 2018, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections in TriState Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings that TriState Capital makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at www.sec.gov). The events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and TriState Capital’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to TriState Capital as of the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS
12:50pTRISTATE CAPITAL : Commences Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering
BU
02/23TRISTATE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
01/25TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NAS : TSC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations a..
AQ
01/24TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
01/24TRISTATE CAPITAL : tops 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
01/24TRISTATE CAPITAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
BU
01/19TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
01/05TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
01/04TRISTATE CAPITAL : Schedules Jan. 25 Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 20..
BU
2017STATE STREET : TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) Position Increased by State..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/10YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : GW Pharmaceuticals Pullback, Seattle Genetics Announce.. 
02/02DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 1/31/ : Cpah, msf, rvlt 
01/25TriState Capital Holdings' (TSC) CEO James Getz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings.. 
01/24TriState Capital beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
2017TriState Capital Holdings' (TSC) CEO James Getz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 164 M
EBIT 2018 62,8 M
Net income 2018 45,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,14
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,61x
Capitalization 697 M
Chart TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Tristate Capital Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | TSC | US89678F1003 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James F. Getz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Demas Chief Financial Officer
A. William Schenck Co-Vice Chairman
John B. Yasinsky Independent Director
Mark L. Sullivan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC4.57%697
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD4.96%204 821
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%86 977
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.08%65 863
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-2.71%60 520
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-0.87%57 985
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.