TriState Capital : Commences Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSC) announced
an underwritten public offering of depositary shares, each representing
a 1/40th interest in a share of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, no par value (the “Series A
Preferred Stock”), with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share
(equivalent to $25 per depositary share).
Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate purposes and selective asset management acquisitions.
Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. is serving as sole book-running manager
and D.A. Davidson & Co. is serving as co-manager for this offering.
A shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, with respect to
the offering was previously filed by TriState Capital with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared
effective by the SEC on December 21, 2017. A preliminary prospectus
supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. The
offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
accompanying prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus
supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities
may be obtained free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov,
or may be obtained from Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P., 1251 Avenue of
the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Attn: Syndicate
Operations, Telephone Number: 1-866-805-4128.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any
offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) is a bank holding company
headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private
banking and investment management services to middle-market companies,
institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState
Capital Bank subsidiary had $4.7 billion in assets, as of December 31,
2017, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional
representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison,
N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals
nationwide through its national referral network of financial
intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $8.3
billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2017, and serves
institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary
network.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes “forward-looking” statements as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including with respect to the timing and size of the offering and the
anticipated use of proceeds, which statements are subject to a number of
risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to
those that are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the
preliminary prospectus supplement for this offering filed with the SEC
on March 12, 2018, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding
Forward-Looking Statements” sections in TriState Capital’s Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and other
filings that TriState Capital makes with the SEC from time to time
(which are available at www.sec.gov).
The events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking
statements may not occur, and TriState Capital’s actual results could
differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied
thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release and are based on information available to TriState
Capital as of the date of this release.
