TriState Capital : Prices $35 Million Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) announced the pricing of
an underwritten public offering of 1,400,000 depositary shares, each
representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its 6.75% Fixed-to-Floating
Rate Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, no par value
(the “Series A Preferred Stock”), with a liquidation preference of
$1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depository share). TriState
Capital has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase
additional depositary shares.
When, as, and if declared by the board of directors of the Company,
dividends will be payable on the Series A Preferred Stock from the date
of issuance to, but excluding April 1, 2023 at a rate of 6.75% per
annum, payable quarterly, in arrears, and from and including April 1,
2023, dividends will accrue and be payable at a floating rate equal to
three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 398.5 basis points per annum, payable
quarterly, in arrears. The Company may redeem the Series A Preferred
Stock at its option, subject to regulatory approval, on or after April
1, 2023, as described in the prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus relating to the offering.
Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate purposes and selective asset management acquisitions.
Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. is serving as sole book-running manager
and D.A. Davidson & Co. is serving as co-manager for this offering.
A shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, with respect to
the offering was previously filed by TriState Capital with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared
effective by the SEC on December 21, 2017. The offering will be made
only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.
When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying
prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained free of charge
by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov,
or may be obtained from Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P., 1251 Avenue of
the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Attn: Syndicate
Operations, Telephone Number: 1-866-805-4128.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any
offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) is a bank holding company
headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private
banking and investment management services to middle-market companies,
institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState
Capital Bank subsidiary had $4.7 billion in assets, as of December 31,
2017, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional
representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison,
N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals
nationwide through its national referral network of financial
intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $8.3
billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2017, and serves
institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary
network.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes “forward-looking” statements as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including with respect to the timing and size of the offering and the
anticipated use of proceeds, which statements are subject to a number of
risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to
those that are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the
preliminary prospectus supplement for this offering filed with the SEC
on March 13, 2018, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding
Forward-Looking Statements” sections in TriState Capital’s Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and other
filings that TriState Capital makes with the SEC from time to time
(which are available at www.sec.gov).
The events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking
statements may not occur, and TriState Capital’s actual results could
differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied
thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release and are based on information available to TriState
Capital as of the date of this release.
