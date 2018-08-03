Log in
Triton International Ltd    TRTN   BMG9078F1077

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD (TRTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Triton International Ltd : Triton International Ltd. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018 | 12:41pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Triton International Ltd. Class A (NYSE: TRTN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-FF2A3F21E4EA7.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 345 M
EBIT 2018 687 M
Net income 2018 343 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,68%
P/E ratio 2018 8,52
P/E ratio 2019 7,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 2 918 M
Chart TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Triton International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,7 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Mead Sondey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. OCallaghan EVP, Global Head-Field Marketing & Operations
John Burns Chief Financial Officer
Simon R. Vernon Director
Robert W. Alspaugh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD-4.17%2 918
BIC-18.72%3 980
MSA SAFETY INC26.75%3 766
COTT CORP-1.76%2 227
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%1 944
HNI CORP12.21%1 887
