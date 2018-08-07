Log in
TRIUMPH GROUP INC (TGI)
Triumph : Aerospace Structures Secures C130J Follow-Up Contract

08/07/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced today that its Aerospace Structures business has been awarded a multi-year airframe component contract for Lockheed Martin’s C130J Super Hercules program. Under initial terms of the contract, Triumph Fabrications in San Diego, California will provide 108 different part numbers for the C130J program. The parts include fabricated sheet metal structures made from a combination of aluminum, steel and titanium materials that will be fitted to the nacelle, wing and fuselage sections of the aircraft.

The contract, which runs from 2021 through 2024, was awarded to Triumph based on past performance, on schedule delivery of high quality products, as well as Triumph’s ability to manufacture a wide variety of structures in a wide range of materials.

“Under the extended agreement Triumph Aerospace Structures will provide a multitude of key parts for one of the most widely used military cargo transports,” said Pete Wick, executive vice president of Triumph Aerospace Structures. “We highly value our relationship with Lockheed Martin and are extremely proud to continue being a key supplier of the C130J program.”

The C130J is the latest model in a long line of C-130 aircraft, which has been used by the U.S. Air Force as their principal tactical cargo and personnel transport aircraft since 1954. Various iterations of the C-130 are also used by all U.S. military branches as well as more than 60 countries around the world.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
