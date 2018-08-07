Triumph : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2018.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, and systems. The company serves a broad spectrum of the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

