TRIUMPH GROUP INC (TGI)
Triumph : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/07/2018

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2018.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, and systems. The company serves a broad spectrum of the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at www.triumphgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 304 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 14,6 M
Debt 2019 1 542 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 39,03
P/E ratio 2020 10,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 979 M
Income Statement Evolution
