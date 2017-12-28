Trivago NV - ADR : FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Trivago N.V. (TRVG) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Trivago N.V. ("Trivago" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRVG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class who purchased Trivago American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") (1) pursuant and/or traceable to Trivago's Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about December 16, 2016 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (2) on the open market between December 16, 2016 and October 26, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period'). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/trvg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

Trivago N.V. provides online hotel search platform. The Company, through its platform, offers price information, reviews, photos, booking, and other travel services. Trivago serves customers worldwide and is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in deceptive sales practices; (2) such practices were nearly certain to bring Trivago under enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (3) consequently, Trivago's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 27, 2017, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") revealed that it was investigating the manner in which Trivago displays information to customers. Specifically, the CMA cited concerns about "pressure selling," the way in which discounts are applied, and how hotels are ranked in search results on its website. Following this news, Trivago's American Depositary Receipt price has dropped $0.36 per share, or 4.54%, to close at $7.57 on October 27, 2017.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/trvg, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Trivago, you have until December 29, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

