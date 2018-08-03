Log in
News Summary

Program Out Now for Chicago Tribune FOOD BOWL

08/03/2018 | 12:37am CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chicago Tribune Food Bowl.jpg


WHEN:  August 8-26, 2018
    
WHERE:  All throughout Chicago!
   The 100+ events take place throughout the city. Explore our event program to see what might pique your interest in a new neighborhood or find a way to explore an old favorite right next door. The festival will culminate with a three-day Night Market from August 24 to 26 on the Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake.

ABOUT CHICAGO TRIBUNE FOOD BOWL
FOOD BOWL celebrates the chefs, restaurants, mixologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, critics and connoisseurs who put Chicago at the forefront of the nation’s food and drink scene.

During the month of August, FOOD BOWL showcases the distinct tastes and flavors of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods in hundreds of creative, innovative and exciting events throughout the city.

TICKETS
The 100+ FOOD BOWL programs are hosted by third-party partners.  Tickets are available at ctfoodbowl.com/events. Admission to Night Market on August 24-26 will be free, with a suggested charity donation of $5. We encourage all employees to join us for the event at the Lakefront Green at Theatre on the Lake!

For more information, visit http://www.ctfoodbowl.com/ 

Join the conversation: @ctfoodbowl #CHIFOODBOWL

Thank you to our sponsors: Citi Bank, Maker’s Mark, Hornitos, EFFEN Vodka, Suntory Whisky Toki, Ballast Point, Jackson Family Wines, Essentia, Brew Dr. Kombucha, OpenTable, Karv, Visit Mexico, Freehand Chicago, Chicago Athletic Association and WGN

Charity Partners: Pilot Light, Green City Market and The Trotter Project

Contact:
Marisa Kollias
312-222-3308
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
