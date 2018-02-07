Log in
TRONC INC (TRNC)
02/07 09:59:59 pm
21.55 USD   +19.06%
11:10p Snap, Wynn and Tronc surge while Chipotle tumbles
11:03p TRONC : Telecoms Up Amid Deal Activity -- Telecoms Roundup
09:20p TRONC : Jumps on Buying Two California Newspapers
tronc : Telecoms Up Amid Deal Activity -- Telecoms Roundup

02/07/2018 | 11:03pm CET

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid deal activity. Shares of newspaper publisher Tronc rallied after a California billionaire agreed to buy the company's crown jewel, the Los Angeles Times, in addition to the San Diego Union-Tribune and some smaller newspapers for $500 million. Dr. Soon-Shiong's Nant Capital struck the deal as the biotech investor sought to join Jeff Bezos and other wealthy individuals who have taken over major media outlets in the U.S. AT&T Inc. plans to separate most of its Latin American operations from its main business in an initial public offering that could raise billions of dollars for the U.S. carrier's core business. Vice Media fell far short of its revenue target last year, as the privately-held company works to stabilize its executive ranks and reassure shareholders pressing for an exit, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 517 M
EBIT 2017 76,0 M
Net income 2017 24,4 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 24,79
P/E ratio 2018 26,62
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,41x
Capitalization 608 M
Chart TRONC INC
Duration : Period :
tronc Inc Technical Analysis Chart | TRNC | US89703P1075 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TRONC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,5 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Justin C. Dearborn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy P. Knight President
Michael W. Ferro Non-Executive Chairman
Terry A. Jimenez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip G. Franklin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRONC INC2.79%608
NEWS CORP-2.34%9 533
NEW YORK TIMES CO24.32%3 648
ZHEJIANG DAILY DIGITAL CLTRE GRP CO LTD-15.79%2 663
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED-11.54%1 249
DB CORP LTD-4.99%925
