tronc : Telecoms Up Amid Deal Activity -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid deal activity. Shares of newspaper publisher Tronc rallied after a California billionaire agreed to buy the company's crown jewel, the Los Angeles Times, in addition to the San Diego Union-Tribune and some smaller newspapers for $500 million. Dr. Soon-Shiong's Nant Capital struck the deal as the biotech investor sought to join Jeff Bezos and other wealthy individuals who have taken over major media outlets in the U.S. AT&T Inc. plans to separate most of its Latin American operations from its main business in an initial public offering that could raise billions of dollars for the U.S. carrier's core business. Vice Media fell far short of its revenue target last year, as the privately-held company works to stabilize its executive ranks and reassure shareholders pressing for an exit, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]