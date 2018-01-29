Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tronox Ltd    TROX   AU000XINEOA7

TRONOX LTD (TROX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tronox : Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2017 Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2018 | 08:24pm CET

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter and full-year 2017 earnings release and webcast conference call:

Tronox Limited. (PRNewsFoto/Tronox Limited)

Earnings Release: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Limited website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET (New York).  The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast:  tronox.com
Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840
International: +1.253.237.1184
Conference ID: 1097888

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on February 21, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. ET (New York), until 11:30 p.m. ET (New York), February 27, 2018.

Internet Replay: tronox.com
Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:
U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056
International: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 1097888

About Tronox
Tronox Limited is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The Company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. For more information, visit tronox.com

Media Contact: Melissa Zona
Direct: +1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt
Direct: +1.203.705.3730

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tronox-announces-dates-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-earnings-release--webcast-conference-call-300589679.html

SOURCE Tronox Limited


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRONOX LTD
08:24p TRONOX : Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2017 Earnings Release ..
02:01p TRONOX : Acquisition of Cristal Cleared by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for ..
01/28 TRONOX : seeks opportunity for decision on merits of proposed Saudi-headquartere..
01/24 TRONOX LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
01/24 TRONOX : Seeks Opportunity for Decision on Merits of Proposed Cristal Acquisitio..
01/24 TRONOX : Seeks Opportunity for Decision on Merits of Proposed Cristal Acquisitio..
01/19 TRONOX : EPA, N.C. DEQ and Multistate Trust to Hold Public Meeting About Kerr-Mc..
01/01 NATIONAL INDUSTRIALIZATION : Tasnee OGM approves “Cristal” agreement..
2017 TRONOX LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
2017 TRONOX : to Continue Engagement with the European Commission Regarding the Plann..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/25 Tronox may be worth $24/share after possible divestiture, analyst says
01/24 Tronox -8% after suing FTC over titanium dioxide deal
01/24 ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm
2017 Stocks to watch next week
2017 ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.