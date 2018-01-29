Tronox : Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2017 Earnings Release & Webcast Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter and full-year 2017 earnings release and webcast conference call:

Earnings Release: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Limited website: tronox.com

Webcast Conference Call: Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET (New York). The live call is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet Broadcast: tronox.com

Dial-in Telephone Numbers:

U.S. / Canada: +1.877.831.3840

International: +1.253.237.1184

Conference ID: 1097888

Conference Call Presentation Slides will be used during the conference call and are available on our website: tronox.com

Conference Call Replay: Available via the internet and telephone beginning on February 21, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. ET (New York), until 11:30 p.m. ET (New York), February 27, 2018.

Internet Replay: tronox.com

Replay Dial-in Telephone Numbers:

U.S. / Canada: +1.855.859.2056

International: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 1097888

About Tronox

Tronox Limited is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The Company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products. For more information, visit tronox.com

Media Contact: Melissa Zona

Direct: +1.636.751.4057

Investor Contact: Brennen Arndt

Direct: +1.203.705.3730

