PeopleReady : President Sean Ebner Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100 List of Industry Influencers

Sean Ebner, president of PeopleReady,
TrueBlue’s $1.6 billion industrial staffing company, has been named to
the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100 list of the
most influential people in the industry.
This is Ebner’s first time on the list. He was named president of
PeopleReady in 2017, a transformative year for the blue-collar staffing
company. Ebner oversaw the launch of JobStack – the industry-disrupting
mobile app that connects customers with workers 24/7. JobStack has
quickly gained traction across PeopleReady’s U.S. branch offices, with
thousands of people finding work on JobStack every day. Ebner is a
20-year veteran of the industry. Prior to joining PeopleReady, he was
president of Staff Care, a division of AMN Healthcare, the largest
healthcare staffing provider in the U.S.
“It’s a true honor to be named to the Staffing 100,” Ebner said. “It has
been an exciting year at PeopleReady. Combining the legacy TrueBlue
staffing brands Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing to
create the new PeopleReady brand makes it easy for industrial businesses
to take advantage of the unique staffing services we provide. Then
further changing the game by introducing JobStack puts PeopleReady in a
category by itself among industrial staffing companies. We can do this
because we have an exceptional team who are not only staffing experts,
but experts in our customers’ and workers’ industries.”
Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100 list celebrates those
individuals whose passion and contributions have made a positive impact
on the lives and livelihoods of workers and job seekers across the
economy.
“The 2018 Staffing 100 honorees touch all sectors of the workforce
solutions ecosystem, elevating it through their commitment, innovation
and expertise,” said Subadhra Sriram, Publisher and Editor, Media
Products, SIA. “I am once again excited to acknowledge an important
group whose work is leading our industry into the future.”
About PeopleReady:
PeopleReady, a TrueBlue
company (NYSE:TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor,
as well as highly-skilled workers. We serve a wide range of blue collar
industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste
and recycling, and hospitality. PeopleReady serves more than 130,000
businesses and puts more than 600,000 people to work each year,
operating nearly 700 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico
and Canada. In 2017, PeopleReady launched JobStack, an innovative mobile
app that connects thousands of people with work every day. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.
