PeopleReady : President Sean Ebner Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100 List of Industry Influencers

Sean Ebner, president of PeopleReady, TrueBlue’s $1.6 billion industrial staffing company, has been named to the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100 list of the most influential people in the industry.

This is Ebner’s first time on the list. He was named president of PeopleReady in 2017, a transformative year for the blue-collar staffing company. Ebner oversaw the launch of JobStack – the industry-disrupting mobile app that connects customers with workers 24/7. JobStack has quickly gained traction across PeopleReady’s U.S. branch offices, with thousands of people finding work on JobStack every day. Ebner is a 20-year veteran of the industry. Prior to joining PeopleReady, he was president of Staff Care, a division of AMN Healthcare, the largest healthcare staffing provider in the U.S.

“It’s a true honor to be named to the Staffing 100,” Ebner said. “It has been an exciting year at PeopleReady. Combining the legacy TrueBlue staffing brands Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing to create the new PeopleReady brand makes it easy for industrial businesses to take advantage of the unique staffing services we provide. Then further changing the game by introducing JobStack puts PeopleReady in a category by itself among industrial staffing companies. We can do this because we have an exceptional team who are not only staffing experts, but experts in our customers’ and workers’ industries.”

Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100 list celebrates those individuals whose passion and contributions have made a positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of workers and job seekers across the economy.

“The 2018 Staffing 100 honorees touch all sectors of the workforce solutions ecosystem, elevating it through their commitment, innovation and expertise,” said Subadhra Sriram, Publisher and Editor, Media Products, SIA. “I am once again excited to acknowledge an important group whose work is leading our industry into the future.”

About PeopleReady:

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE:TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor, as well as highly-skilled workers. We serve a wide range of blue collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. PeopleReady serves more than 130,000 businesses and puts more than 600,000 people to work each year, operating nearly 700 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. In 2017, PeopleReady launched JobStack, an innovative mobile app that connects thousands of people with work every day. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

