TRUEBLUE INC (TBI)
PeopleScout : Introduces New Publication – PeopleScout : NEXT

08/07/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

PeopleScout today introduced PeopleScout NEXT, a publication covering an expansive array of talent acquisition and workforce management topics and technology trends. Available at peoplescout.com/next, the publication provides actionable insights on the rapidly changing talent acquisition landscape.

“As a community of talent acquisition and workforce management leaders, we are all focused on what’s next – the future of work, impending skills shortages and technological advances,” said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. “The goal of PeopleScout NEXT is to provide both the big ideas and small steps one can take to be set up for future success.”

PeopleScout NEXT provides a comprehensive look across the major topics affecting talent acquisition and workforce management today and features contributions from PeopleScout experts from around the globe. With PeopleScout’s recent acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD in the UK and its award-winning talent advisory practice, PeopleScout NEXT will continue to expand its coverage of the trends that impact organizations’ ability to attract top talent.

The inaugural issue of PeopleScout NEXT covers talent technology trends from AI and machine learning to big data and RPA. There is a review of globalization, skills shortages and how the transformation of talent will affect business in the future. Additional factors that drive a superior candidate experience, including employer branding and digital recruitment marketing are also covered.

Key takeaways from the first issue of PeopleScout NEXT include:

  • Factors that drive a superior candidate experience, including employer branding and digital recruitment marketing.
  • Talent technology trends from AI and machine learning to workforce analytics and RPA.
  • How globalization, skills shortages and the transformation of talent will affect how you do business today into tomorrow.

PeopleScout NEXT will be released to the public on a quarterly basis and is now available at peoplescout.com/next.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world’s largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98 percent client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company’s thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what’s next. Affinix™, PeopleScout’s proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 499 M
EBIT 2018 96,6 M
Net income 2018 68,8 M
Debt 2018 12,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,96
P/E ratio 2019 14,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capitalization 1 091 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven C. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
A. Patrick Beharelle President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph P. Sambataro Chairman
Derrek L. Gafford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bonnie W. Soodik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRUEBLUE INC-0.55%1 091
RANDSTAD N.V.5.07%11 400
ADECCO GROUP-20.40%9 930
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL39.05%9 742
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-26.94%6 146
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.94%5 007
