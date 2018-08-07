PeopleScout : Introduces New Publication – PeopleScout : NEXT

PeopleScout today introduced PeopleScout NEXT, a publication covering an
expansive array of talent acquisition and workforce management topics
and technology trends. Available at peoplescout.com/next,
the publication provides actionable insights on the rapidly changing
talent acquisition landscape.
“As a community of talent acquisition and workforce management leaders,
we are all focused on what’s next – the future of work, impending skills
shortages and technological advances,” said PeopleScout President Taryn
Owen. “The goal of PeopleScout NEXT is to provide both the big ideas and
small steps one can take to be set up for future success.”
PeopleScout NEXT provides a comprehensive look across the major topics
affecting talent acquisition and workforce management today and features
contributions from PeopleScout experts from around the globe. With
PeopleScout’s recent acquisition of TMP Holdings LTD in the UK and its
award-winning talent advisory practice, PeopleScout NEXT will continue
to expand its coverage of the trends that impact organizations’ ability
to attract top talent.
The inaugural issue of PeopleScout NEXT covers talent technology trends
from AI and machine learning to big data and RPA. There is a review of
globalization, skills shortages and how the transformation of talent
will affect business in the future. Additional factors that drive a
superior candidate experience, including employer branding and digital
recruitment marketing are also covered.
Key takeaways from the first issue of PeopleScout NEXT include:
PeopleScout NEXT will be released to the public on a quarterly basis
and is now available at peoplescout.com/next.
About PeopleScout
PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world’s largest RPO provider
managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end
MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98
percent client retention managing the most complex programs in the
industry. The company’s thousands of forward-looking talent
professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by
consistently delivering now while anticipating what’s next. Affinix™,
PeopleScout’s proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster
engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like
candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single
sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of
candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances
talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with
headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers
in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore.
For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.
