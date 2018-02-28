TrueBlue : COO Patrick Beharelle Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Hall of Fame

TrueBlue
(NYSE: TBI) President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Beharelle has
been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Hall of Fame, joining an
exclusive list of staffing executives SIA says “have made a lasting
impact on the world of work.”
Beharelle received the honor as a result of his inclusion for five
consecutive years on SIA’s Staffing 100 list of the most influential
people in the staffing industry. This is the second SIA Hall of Fame
class, and Beharelle is one of just ten industry leaders to earn the
honor this year. TrueBlue CEO Steve Cooper was named to the Hall of
Fame’s inaugural class last year.
SIA said those in the Hall of Fame share a pursuit of excellence, a
desire to empower others, persistence in a changing world of work, a
strong sense of integrity and ethics, and strong leadership qualities.
Since joining TrueBlue in 2014 following the company’s acquisition of
the Seaton Companies, where he was CEO, Beharelle has overseen a 25
percent increase in revenue and has led the company’s digital
transformation through the introduction of its JobStack and Affinex
apps. He has also positioned TrueBlue as a leading employer and advocate
for veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project and Veteran Talent
Exchange.
“I’m honored to join Steve Cooper and our industry’s most influential
leaders in the SIA Hall of Fame,” Beharelle said. “Finding work for
people is a passion that I share with all our TrueBlue employees,
because we’ve all seen what a powerful difference work can make in a
person’s life.”
Beharelle also congratulated PeopleReady President Sean Ebner,
PeopleManagement President Jonathan Means, PeopleScout President Taryn
Owen, and TrueBlue Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford on being named
to the Staffing 100 List of Industry Influencers.
“The fact that Sean, Jonathan, Taryn and Derrek have also been
recognized this year by SIA shows how strong our leadership is and why
our company has successfully grown over the past few years into a
worldwide operation,” Beharelle said. “It’s a privilege to work with
them and all our employees at TrueBlue.”
About TrueBlue:
TrueBlue is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that
help clients create growth, improve efficiency and increase
reliability. TrueBlue connected approximately 740,000 people with work
during 2017 in a wide variety of industries through its PeopleReady
segment offering industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement segment
offering contingent and productivity-based onsite staffing services, and
PeopleScout segment offering Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and
Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.
