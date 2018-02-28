Log in
TRUEBLUE INC
TrueBlue : COO Patrick Beharelle Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Hall of Fame

02/28/2018

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Beharelle has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Hall of Fame, joining an exclusive list of staffing executives SIA says “have made a lasting impact on the world of work.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006803/en/

TrueBlue President and COO Patrick Beharelle Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Hall of Fame (Photo: Business Wire)

Beharelle received the honor as a result of his inclusion for five consecutive years on SIA’s Staffing 100 list of the most influential people in the staffing industry. This is the second SIA Hall of Fame class, and Beharelle is one of just ten industry leaders to earn the honor this year. TrueBlue CEO Steve Cooper was named to the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class last year.

SIA said those in the Hall of Fame share a pursuit of excellence, a desire to empower others, persistence in a changing world of work, a strong sense of integrity and ethics, and strong leadership qualities. Since joining TrueBlue in 2014 following the company’s acquisition of the Seaton Companies, where he was CEO, Beharelle has overseen a 25 percent increase in revenue and has led the company’s digital transformation through the introduction of its JobStack and Affinex apps. He has also positioned TrueBlue as a leading employer and advocate for veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project and Veteran Talent Exchange.

“I’m honored to join Steve Cooper and our industry’s most influential leaders in the SIA Hall of Fame,” Beharelle said. “Finding work for people is a passion that I share with all our TrueBlue employees, because we’ve all seen what a powerful difference work can make in a person’s life.”

Beharelle also congratulated PeopleReady President Sean Ebner, PeopleManagement President Jonathan Means, PeopleScout President Taryn Owen, and TrueBlue Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford on being named to the Staffing 100 List of Industry Influencers.

“The fact that Sean, Jonathan, Taryn and Derrek have also been recognized this year by SIA shows how strong our leadership is and why our company has successfully grown over the past few years into a worldwide operation,” Beharelle said. “It’s a privilege to work with them and all our employees at TrueBlue.”

About TrueBlue:

TrueBlue is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients create growth, improve efficiency and increase reliability. TrueBlue connected approximately 740,000 people with work during 2017 in a wide variety of industries through its PeopleReady segment offering industrial staffing services, PeopleManagement segment offering contingent and productivity-based onsite staffing services, and PeopleScout segment offering Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.


© Business Wire 2018
