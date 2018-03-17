Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TrueCar Inc    TRUE

TRUECAR INC (TRUE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Investor Update: Kaplan Fox Continues Investigation Of TrueCar, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 02:01am CET

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is continuing its investigating of potential claims on behalf of investors of TrueCar, Inc. ("TrueCar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRUE) for violations of the federal securities laws.  Investors who purchased TrueCar common stock may be affected.

On or about April 27, 2017, TrueCar and other selling shareholders sold 9 million shares at $16.50 per share in a secondary common stock offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of over $148 million.

On August 8, 2017, TrueCar issued a press release reporting second quarter 2017 financial results and said that revenues for the third quarter ending September 30, 2017 were expected to be in the range of $85 million to $87 million.

However, on November 6, 2017 after the market closed, TrueCar issued its third quarter 2017 financial results and reported third quarter revenue of only $82.4 million.  During the conference call that followed, the Company attributed the surprise sales miss, in part, to the fact that USAA, its most important channel partner that generates about 30% of total unit sales, had undergone a significant website redesign which impacted traffic and close rates.  As a result, TrueCar experienced a 5% decline in unit sales from USAA during the quarter.  Following this news, TrueCar's shares plummeted by $5.76 per share, more than 35%, to close at $10.58 per share on November 7, 2017, significantly lower than the Offering price of $16.50 per share on April 27, 2017.

On February 2, 2018, TrueCar disclosed the unexpected resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Guthrie, for personal reasons effective as of the prior day.  Following this news, TrueCar's shares declined by $0.50 per share, more than 4%, to close at $11.25 per share.

As of the closing of the market on March 16, 2018, TrueCar shares closed at $10.80 per share.

If you are an investor in TrueCar and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California  94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-update-kaplan-fox-continues-investigation-of-truecar-inc-300615569.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRUECAR INC
02:01aINVESTOR UPDATE : Kaplan Fox Continues Investigation Of TrueCar, Inc.
PR
03/05TRUECAR,INC. (NASDAQ : TRUE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Offi..
AQ
03/02TRUECAR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01TRUECAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/22TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
GL
02/16TRUECAR : reports 4Q loss
AQ
02/15TRUECAR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/15TrueCar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
GL
02/15TRUECAR INC : TrueCar, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of TrueCar, ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16TrueCar, Inc 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/15TrueCar's (TRUE) CEO Chip Perry on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/15TrueCar beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
02/14Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
02/02TrueCar down more than 6% after sudden CFO exit 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.