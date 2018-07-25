Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TrueCar : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 9th

07/25/2018 | 01:48am CEST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, on Thursday, August 9, 2018, following the close of market.

Chip Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Pierantoni, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com.

TrueCar Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In:

1-877-407-0789 (domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (international)

Webcast:

Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 23, 2018 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13680808

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com.

Disclosure Using Social Media Channels

Investors and others should note that TrueCar announces material financial information using its corporate website (true.com), its investor relations website (ir.true.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Posts on the following social media channels may also announce information about TrueCar, its business and its results of operations:

The information posted on these social media channels could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in TrueCar to review the information posted on these social media channels. These channels may be updated from time to time on TrueCar's investor relations website.

About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 15,000 Certified Dealers also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Over one half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas. For more information, go to www.truecar.com. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

INVESTOR/MEDIA CONTACT:

Alison Sternberg
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Administration
424-258-8771
[email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-to-announce-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-august-9th-300686003.html

SOURCE Truecar, Inc.

Disclaimer

TrueCar Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 23:47:03 UTC
