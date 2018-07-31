Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

TSX flat as materials offset losses in energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:35pm CEST
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat on Tuesday as gains in the materials sector countered losses in the energy sector following a drop in oil prices.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 7.2 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,352.67.

Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, with energy <.SPTTEN> down 0.3 percent. Oil prices fell after a survey showed OPEC's output hit a 2018 high in July, reigniting concerns about supply swamping demand.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.6 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.9 percent. [O/R]

The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.7 percent, boosted by shares of First Quantum Minerals, which jumped 3.5 percent after posting quarterly results.

Financials <.SPTTFS> slipped 0.2 percent.

The Unites States and China are trying to restart talks aimed at averting a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies, according to a report.

Canada's economy grew by 0.5 percent in May, the biggest rise in a year, as industries recovered from a combination of bad weather and maintenance shutdowns in April, according to Statistics Canada data.

Producer prices grew by 0.5 percent in June from May on higher prices for primary non-ferrous metal products, as well as motorized and recreational vehicles.

The Canadian dollar dipped against the greenback as trade uncertainty and lower oil prices offset robust data.

On the TSX, 121 issues were higher, while 116 issues declined for a 1.04-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 10.75 million shares traded.

The top percentage gainer on the TSX was First Quantum Minerals followed by shares of Lundin Mining, which rose 2.4 percent after a rating upgrade.

WestJet Airline fell 10.5 percent, the top laggard on the TSX, followed by shares of Shopify Inc, down 4.4 percent after results.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cequence Energy and Nemaska Lithium.

The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and four new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were seven new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 19.33 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD 0.00% 0.115 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 4.18% 19.92 Delayed Quote.8.18%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 2.13% 7.2 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
NEMASKA LITHIUM INC 0.00% 0.68 Delayed Quote.-68.09%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.03% 16350.68 Delayed Quote.1.14%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. -9.77% 17.97 Delayed Quote.-26.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
06/06Oil vs wild rice - Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
06/06OIL VS WILD RICE : Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
05/24TSX : Electric vehicles seen driving cobalt crunch by mid-2020s
RE
05/15TSX edges lower as NAFTA deal hopes ebb, gold prices drop
RE
05/11TSX gains on tepid jobs data, rise in gold prices
RE
05/10TMX : CEO says it is still in the running for Saudi Aramco listing
RE
05/10BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : More Than Doubles Sales -- Earnings Review
DJ
05/10TMX : Canada's TMX Group quarterly results beat estimates
RE
05/01TMX : Canada stock market back in business after rare shutdown
RE
05/01TMX : Canada stock market back in business after rare shutdown
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:25pSNC LAVALIN : Plans unveiled for completion of Bellefonte nuclear plant
AQ
04:17pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to Acquire Forest City for $11.4 Billion Including..
DJ
04:03pKNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals - US FDA Advisory Committee vot..
AQ
04:01pJOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICE : Expands Financial Wellness Resources to H..
PR
03:59pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
03:46pBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : to buy Forest City Realty Trust in $11.4 billion d..
RE
03:39pBAYTEX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 19.93 Delayed Quote.4.18%
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION 2.26 Delayed Quote.2.73%
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 943.2 Delayed Quote.2.56%
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 4.12 Delayed Quote.2.49%
INTERFOR CORP 20.65 Delayed Quote.2.23%
PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. 0.68 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC 5.25 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 3.9 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
SHOPIFY INC (US) 177.3 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. 18 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
Heatmap :
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.