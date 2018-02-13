Log in
TORONTO-S&P/TSX COMP
TSX retreats from hefty gain as energy shares weigh

02/13/2018 | 11:27pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell modestly on Tuesday, pausing after racking up a hefty gain in the previous session, as industrial and energy shares fell along with the price of oil.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 25.41 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,216.47.

On Monday, the index posted its biggest one-day gain since July 2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory as global stocks, oil and metals rebounded following a brutal week.

Canadian National Railway was among the biggest drags on the index, losing 1.6 percent to C$95.28. The industrials sector fell 0.3 percent.

The energy group, which accounts for about a third of the index, retreated 0.8 percent as U.S. crude oil prices settled down 10 cents at $59.19 a barrel on concerns of oversupply. [O/R]

In Toronto, Encana Corp declined 2 percent to C$13.40, while Imperial Oil fell 2.7 percent to C$34.40.

NuVista Energy bucked the energy trend to rise 3 percent to C$7.83 after Eight Capital and Raymond James raised their target prices.

Mining company First Quantum Minerals was the biggest percentage gainer, jumping 7.7 percent to C$20.22 after Eight Capital and Raymond James raised their target prices, although Berenberg cut its target.

The Toronto Stock Exchange posted four new 52-week highs and nine lows. Volume on the TSX index was 219.33 million shares.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Ian Simpson)

