TSX retreats from hefty gain as energy shares weigh

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 25.41 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,216.47.

On Monday, the index posted its biggest one-day gain since July 2016, with all 10 sectors in positive territory as global stocks, oil and metals rebounded following a brutal week.

Canadian National Railway was among the biggest drags on the index, losing 1.6 percent to C$95.28. The industrials sector fell 0.3 percent.

The energy group, which accounts for about a third of the index, retreated 0.8 percent as U.S. crude oil prices settled down 10 cents at $59.19 a barrel on concerns of oversupply. [O/R]

In Toronto, Encana Corp declined 2 percent to C$13.40, while Imperial Oil fell 2.7 percent to C$34.40.

NuVista Energy bucked the energy trend to rise 3 percent to C$7.83 after Eight Capital and Raymond James raised their target prices.

Mining company First Quantum Minerals was the biggest percentage gainer, jumping 7.7 percent to C$20.22 after Eight Capital and Raymond James raised their target prices, although Berenberg cut its target.

The Toronto Stock Exchange posted four new 52-week highs and nine lows. Volume on the TSX index was 219.33 million shares.

