TORONTO-S&P/TSX COMP
TSX slips, but heading for 6 percent gain in 2017

12/29/2017 | 04:21pm CET
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index fell early on the last trading day of 2017 as some energy and mining stocks pulled back, but was on track for a nearly 6 percent gain for the year.

* At 9:51 a.m. EST (1451 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 44.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,177.44, with nine of its 10 main sectors in negative territory.

* Marijuana stocks helped push the healthcare group higher, with Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO up 4.6 percent to C$31.82 and Aphria Inc APH.TO up 4.3 percent to C$18.78. Canada is moving towards the full legalization of cannabis in 2018.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

* That was despite gains for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc POT.TO, up 1.5 percent to C$26.21, and Agrium Inc AGU.TO, up 1.4 percent to C$146.17. The two companies received final approval for a merger earlier in the week. (Full Story)

* Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO fell 3.2 percent to C$10.99, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO was down 2.6 percent to C$17.45, and Teck Resources TECKb.TO lost 1.9 percent to C$32.83.

* The energy group retreated 0.4 percent, while financials also lost 0.4 percent.

* The energy group has lost almost 13 percent this year, even as U.S. crude oil prices rose 12 percent, while materials were up 6 percent and financials added 9 percent. Those three groups account for almost two-thirds of the index's weight.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

