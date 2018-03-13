Tudor Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $2,000,000

Log in
03/13/2018 | 11:25pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that it plans to arrange for a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The private placement will be comprised of up to 2,075,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Share for total proceeds of up to $830,000 and up to 2,925,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for total proceeds of up to $1,170,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 for a period of two years from closing of the offering, provided that commencing on the date that is four months and one day after closing of the offering, if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, or any other stock exchange on which the Company's common shares are listed, is at a price greater than $1.00 per share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is not less than 30 days from the date of such notice.

The proceeds from the sale of the Shares and Units will be used to advance exploration of the Company's Treaty Creek properties in the Golden Triangle of northwestern B.C. and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. The private placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Finders’ fees may be payable in connection with the private placement.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large world-class deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Aris Morfopoulos
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Tel: 604-721-2650
Email: [email protected]

Or

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume
CEO
Tel: 416-868-1079 x 231
Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the ability to complete the offering on the proposed terms or at all, anticipated use of proceeds from the offering and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the offering as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Storm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aris P. A. Morfopoulos Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Joseph Quinn Independent Director
Helmut Finger Independent Director
Raymond Marks Director & Executive Vice President
