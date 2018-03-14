TUI AG

Appointment of new member of the Executive Board

Under LR 9.6.11(1) and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following board change:

Ms Birgit Conix has been appointed as a member of the Company's Executive Board (executive director) on 13 March 2018 with effect from 15 July 2018.

Ms Conix is the Chief Financial Officer of Telenet Group Holding NV, Brussels, Belgium, since 2013 and a non-executive director of Technicolor SA, Issy les Moulineaux, France, since 2016.

No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13.