TUI AG: Appointment of new member of the Executive Board

03/14/2018 | 08:35am CET

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Appointment of new member of the Executive Board

14-March-2018 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

TUI AG

Regulatory Announcements


Appointment of new member of the Executive Board

Under LR 9.6.11(1) and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following board change:

Ms Birgit Conix has been appointed as a member of the Company's Executive Board (executive director) on 13 March 2018 with effect from 15 July 2018.

Ms Conix is the Chief Financial Officer of Telenet Group Holding NV, Brussels, Belgium, since 2013 and a non-executive director of Technicolor SA, Issy les Moulineaux, France, since 2016.

No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13.
ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG299
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 5296

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

663865  14-March-2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
