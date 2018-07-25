Log in
TUI
TUI : New Mein Schiff 2 will launch earlier than planned

07/25/2018

TUI Cruises will take delivery of its next newbuild significantly earlier than planned next year: The naming ceremony for the new Mein Schiff 2 will take place in Lisbon as early as 9 February 2019. The christening voyage departing from Bremerhaven on 3 February and ending in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on 15 February will soon be open for booking. Other new itineraries soon opening for booking: Five subsequent seven-day welcome voyages to/from Gran Canaria. The new Mein Schiff 2 will then set sail for Palma de Mallorca at the end of March, from where she will depart for various Western Mediterranean itineraries throughout the summer.

First cruises aboard the new Mein Schiff 2
The twelve-day christening voyage will depart from Bremerhaven and take the passengers to La Coruna in Spain and Leixoes in Portugal, before the youngest newbuild will be christened in the Portuguese capital on 9 February. After the official ship naming ceremony, the itinerary will continue to Cadiz in Spain and Arrecife in Lanzarote, ending in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on 15 February. For the subsequent welcome voyages, passengers will be able to choose between two different itineraries: The new Mein Schiff 2 will either call at Madeira, La Gomera, La Palma and Tenerife or at Madeira, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Tenerife.

The designer ship
Along with Mein Schiff 1, launched earlier this year, Mein Schiff 2 represents a new generation of vessels. Both ships are around 20 metres longer than prior newbuilds. Apart from offering more space, the feel-good ships also offer an even wider choice of cabins and suites. Based on double occupancy, both ships can host up to 2,894 passengers at the familiar, very generous ratio of space per passenger. Passengers can look forward to a number of new exterior and interior design highlights. A number of interior designers have ensured that the vessel, just as the other newbuilds, features a varied and diverse but also harmonious design. The suites aboard the new Mein Schiff 2 will again highlight exceptional design. They have been designed by Patricia Urquiola, who had already designed the suites aboard Mein Schiff 1.

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 13:38:03 UTC
