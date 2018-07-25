Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tullow Oil    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL (TLW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tullow Oil : Swings to 1st Half Pretax Profit; Chairman to Step Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 09:00am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) on Wednesday reported a swing to pretax profit in the first half, and said that chairman and founder Aidan Heavey will be stepping down from the company.

The independent oil-and-gas company said it made a profit of $150.5 million in the six months ended June 30 compared with a loss of $557.9 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue for the first half of the year rose 15% to $905.1 million, Tullow said.

Mr. Heavey, who has served at Tullow for 32 years, will be replaced by Dorothy Thompson, who was appointed an independent non-executive director on April 25.

The company said its working interest production fell 4% to 79,100 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Tullow said it is maintaining its capital expenditure guidance for the year at $460 million.

Write to Oliver Griffin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TULLOW OIL 3.01% 223.1 Delayed Quote.4.40%
TULLOW OIL PLC 0.00% 2.45 End-of-day quote.7.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TULLOW OIL
09:42aTULLOW OIL : has stopped Kenya oil fields due to security issues
RE
09:00aTULLOW OIL : Swings to 1st Half Pretax Profit; Chairman to Step Down
DJ
08:32aTULLOW OIL : to use £304 million cash to invest, reduce debt, not dividends
RE
08:18aTULLOW OIL : 2018 Half Year Results Statement
PU
07/24TULLOW OIL : 2018 Half Year Results
PU
07/20TULLOW OIL : SARS BATTLE - Wiese distances himself from Tullow tax dispute
AQ
07/20TULLOW OIL : Result of Arbitration with Kosmos Energy
AQ
07/20TULLOW OIL : Block listing Interim Review
PU
07/20TULLOW OIL : Nomination
CO
07/19TULLOW OIL : to halt operations at Kenyan oilfields
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/18Arbitrators rule for Kosmos Energy, against Tullow Oil in Ghana rig dispute 
07/03Judge orders Tullow Oil to pay Seadrill $254M in fees over Ghana dispute 
05/24Cnooc foresees start of Uganda's Kingfisher oil field in 2021 
04/13Schlumberger, Kenya National Oil sign field development deal 
04/09IMF suggests Guyana should rewrite tax laws after 'favorable' Exxon deal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 076 M
EBIT 2018 982 M
Net income 2018 460 M
Debt 2018 2 690 M
Yield 2018 0,39%
P/E ratio 2018 8,62
P/E ratio 2019 9,13
EV / Sales 2018 3,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
Capitalization 3 933 M
Chart TULLOW OIL
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3,28 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul McDade Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Chairman
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations, Engineering & External
Les Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angus Murray McCoss Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL4.40%3 933
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.08%81 916
EOG RESOURCES16.41%70 824
CNOOC LTD10.87%69 710
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.30%63 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.69%43 067
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.