Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tullow Oil    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL (TLW)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tullow Oil : to Issue $800 Million of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 06:46pm CET

By Dimitrios Kontos

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) said Friday that it has increased its senior note offering to $800 million, from $650 million it had indicated on Monday.

The independent oil-and-gas exploration and production company said it will use the proceeds to pay transaction fees, expenses, redeem its senior notes due 2020 and repay indebtedness under its credit facilities.

The new notes will be due in 2025, with 7% interest that will be payable semi-annually, the company said.

Write to Dimitrios Kontos at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TULLOW OIL PLC 0.00% 2.05 End-of-day quote.-9.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TULLOW OIL
06:46pTULLOW OIL : to Issue $800 Million of Senior Notes
DJ
03/15TULLOW OIL : Announcement of intention to offer $650m senior notes
AQ
03/13TULLOW OIL : UGBS Commissions Tullow Library
AQ
03/13TULLOW OIL : to Reset Short-Term Debt with $650m Bond
AQ
03/12TULLOW OIL : plans Sh65bn note issue to settle debt
AQ
03/12TULLOW OIL : Magma Awarded Pipe Contract for TEN Project
AQ
03/12TULLOW OIL : Academia must take first step towards industry – UGBS Dean
AQ
03/12TULLOW OIL : Intends to Offer $650 Million in Senior Loan Notes
DJ
03/11TULLOW OIL : Contracts Rig to Drill Cormorant-1, Offshore Namibia
AQ
03/05UNITED OIL & GAS : PCJ approves United Oil & Gas buy-in to Tullow`s licence
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/07Tullow Oil Plc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/07Tullow Oil's (TUWLF) CEO Paul McDade on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
02/07Tullow Oil reports FY results 
01/10Tullow says 2017 generated $500M in free cash flow 
2017Tullow Oil Is Good And Could Become Great Again 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 747 M
EBIT 2018 663 M
Net income 2018 277 M
Debt 2018 2 876 M
Yield 2018 0,05%
P/E ratio 2018 12,21
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 3 497 M
Chart TULLOW OIL
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil Technical Analysis Chart | TLW | GB0001500809 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,82 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul McDade Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aidan Joseph Heavey Chairman
Les Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angus Murray McCoss Executive Director & Exploration Director
Tutu Agyare Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL-12.63%3 597
CNOOC LTD0.53%64 500
CONOCOPHILLIPS-1.69%63 380
EOG RESOURCES-8.58%57 800
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.84%49 123
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-13.74%36 655
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.