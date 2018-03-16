Tullow Oil : to Issue $800 Million of Senior Notes

By Dimitrios Kontos

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) said Friday that it has increased its senior note offering to $800 million, from $650 million it had indicated on Monday.

The independent oil-and-gas exploration and production company said it will use the proceeds to pay transaction fees, expenses, redeem its senior notes due 2020 and repay indebtedness under its credit facilities.

The new notes will be due in 2025, with 7% interest that will be payable semi-annually, the company said.

