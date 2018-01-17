Log in
Tupperware Brands : Krissie Says Yes To The Party

01/17/2018

Having the freedom that Tupperware gives us is such an amazing way to have success in our own time.

Today I dropped my 4-year old off for his first day of preschool in my Tupperware branded Chevy Trax. I've been reflecting on my achievements this year and how I've grown as a person because of my work with Tupperware. I'm a natural introvert and would have never imagined myself to be found speaking on stage to 3000 people.

I also never would have thought to find myself in any sort of leadership role, especially if you had talked to me a year and a half ago; it just wasn't something I thought myself capable of. Yet, I now have people who look up to me as a mentor, and I care for so many of them as though they were family.

Krissie with her Tupperware Chevy Trax

…I was fortunate to be at a point in my Tupperware business where I had already replaced my salary with income from Tupperware.

I want them to find success like I have with this amazing company that really does encourage us to be successful.When I joined Tupperware, I was so taken aback by how much support I received from the organization; from the training to the incentives that kept us motivated, to the programs that keep us reaching for our goals and push us to make new ones.

There was so much for me to stay focused on to be successful and there was nothing that was going to stop me. When things changed in my full-time job and it became clear that the career path I was on was no longer something I was passionate about, I was fortunate to be at a point in my Tupperware business where I had already replaced my salary with income from Tupperware.

Jubilee Princess 2017

I achieved this by building a team and maintaining consistent party sales. This also happened during a crucial time when my son was about to start school the following year. I wanted to be able to spend as much quality time with him as possible since he was struggling with his speech therapy. My health issues with Multiple Sclerosis also played a factor in how being able to have my own work schedule was a huge blessing. Having the freedom that Tupperware gives us is such an amazing way to have success in our own time.

Krissie at Hemingway in 2017

I'm so happy I said yes and I can't wait to see what comes next!

Krissie O'Donnell, Star Director

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 18:09:07 UTC.

