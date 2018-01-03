Log in
Tupperware Brands : Title Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call Webcast

01/03/2018 | 05:29pm CET

Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call Webcast

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) will release its fourth quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, prior to the opening of the market, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at www.tupperwarebrands.com.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales force of 3.2 million. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-brands-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2017-results-conference-call-webcast-300577014.html

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 16:29:02 UTC.

