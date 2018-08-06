Log in
TURBOATOM PAT (TATM)
Turboatom : The equipment of the Armenian NPP is manufactured

08/06/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

06.08.2018

In July 2018 JSC Turboatom began work on equipment for the modernization of the second turbine K-220-44 for the Armenian NPP.

So at the end of July, specialists of JSC 'Turboatom' handed over LPC-1 to the customer. In general, a high-pressure cylinder, the mechanical processing of the modernization units, spare parts of the control system units will be handed over to the customer and shipped in full. After that the equipment will be transferred for packaging and shipment.

During the inspection, the geometric dimensions of the equipment were checked for compliance with the drawings and all the necessary documentation. The parties signed a protocol on the compliance of all controlled parameters with the requirements of the contract.

It should be noted that two low-pressure cylinders and all necessary equipment for the first of the two turbines that are being modernized have already been shipped to the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant.

Work on LPC-2 according to plan will begin in August. This will allow the production to be completed at the current month ahead of schedule.

The contract with Metsamor (Armenian) NPP was signed by the enterprise in March 2017. According to it, PJSC 'Turboatom' is upgrading two turbines K-220-44 with a rated capacity of 220 MW at the power unit No. 2 of the nuclear power plant. This modernization is aimed at capacity gain, increasing the overhaul period and the service life of the turbines.

Armenian NPP consists of two power units with reactors of VVER-440 type. The installed heat capacity of one unit is 1375 MW, electric output is 440 MW. PJSC 'Turboatom' took a direct part in the development of Armenia's nuclear energy. So, in the period from 1974 to 1979 Kharkiv enterprise supplied 4 turbines with a capacity of 220 MW for the Armenian nuclear power plant.

Disclaimer

Turboatom PAT published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 11:35:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Georgiyovych Subotin General Director
Dmytro Mykolayovych Parfenenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ihor Ivanovych Prykhodko Deputy General Director-Information Technology
Gryhoriy Ivanovych Ishchenko Chief Engineer
Olena Petrivna Umanska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURBOATOM PAT217
ABB LTD-13.90%49 012
KONE OYJ5.07%24 588
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG3.08%24 574
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-5.23%11 938
ALSTOM11.00%9 875
