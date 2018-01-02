Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 2.1.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Process of Turkey’s Automobile Project

Istanbul, January 2, 2018

Announcement Regarding the Process of Turkey's Automobile Project

In accordance with the Joint Initiative Group Cooperation Protocol which we signed on November 2, 2017 with the intention to participate as a potential contributor in Turkey's Automobile Project which is implemented through the coordination of The Republic of Turkey Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology and The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, technological and financial analyses are still being conducted. This announcement has been made pursuant to CMB's Public Disclosure Communique's Article 23/7 for the purpose of providing updated information to investors.

For more information:

