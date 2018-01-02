Log in
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 2.1.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Process of Turkey’s Automobile Project

01/02/2018 | 05:35pm CET

Istanbul, January 2, 2018

Announcement Regarding the Process of Turkey's Automobile Project

In accordance with the Joint Initiative Group Cooperation Protocol which we signed on November 2, 2017 with the intention to participate as a potential contributor in Turkey's Automobile Project which is implemented through the coordination of The Republic of Turkey Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology and The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, technological and financial analyses are still being conducted. This announcement has been made pursuant to CMB's Public Disclosure Communique's Article 23/7 for the purpose of providing updated information to investors.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations [email protected] Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:34:07 UTC.

Financials ( TRY)
Sales 2017 17 656 M
EBIT 2017 3 344 M
Net income 2017 2 310 M
Debt 2017 6 833 M
Yield 2017 5,68%
P/E ratio 2017 14,43
P/E ratio 2018 11,80
EV / Sales 2017 2,32x
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
Capitalization 34 056 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,8  TRY
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Chairman
Bülent Aksu Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Customer Experience & Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.9 016
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED73.63%33 141
MTN GROUP LIMITED0.00%20 878
DRILLISCH68.31%14 631
SAFARICOM LIMITED--.--%10 518
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%9 864
