Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.    TCELL   TRATCELL91M1

SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 26.1.2018 | Announcement Regarding Fintur Holdings B.V. divesting its interest in Geocell LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:19am CET

Istanbul, January 26, 2018

Announcement Regarding Fintur Holdings B.V. divesting its interest in Geocell LLC

Our subsidiary Fintur Holdings B.V.* ("Fintur"), in which we hold 41.45% stake, through its 99.99% subsidiary Gürtel Telekomünikasyon Yatırım ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. ("Gürtel"), has signed a binding agreement with Silknet JSC ("Silknet"), a joint stock company organised under the laws of Georgia, to transfer its 100% total shareholding in Geocell LLC, a limited liability company organised under the laws of Georgia for USD 153 million. The transaction is expected to be completed once the regulatory approvals are received. The transaction has no impact on our financial statements since Fintur is classified as "assets held for sale" in our financials.

*Fintur Holdings B.V. is currently 41.45% owned by Turkcell and 58.55% by Telia Company.

For more information:

Turkcell Investor Relations [email protected] Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

1

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:09:13 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLE
08:19a TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 26.1.2018 | Announcement Regarding Fintur Holding..
01/25 TURKCELL VIEW FROM DAVOS WEF&RSQUO;1 : For Refugees in the Digital Era, Technolo..
01/22 TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 22.1.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Licensing ..
01/19 TURKCELL : Will Play an Active Role in Setting Global 5G Standards
01/19 TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 19.1.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Applicatio..
01/02 TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 2.1.2018 | Announcement Regarding the Process of ..
2017 TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 18.12.2017 | Announcement Regarding the Incorpora..
2017 TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 18.12.2017 | Announcement Regarding the Decision ..
2017 TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. : ex-dividend day for annual dividend
2017 TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : 21.11.2017 | Announcement Regarding the Licensing..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17 TURKCELL : Potential For Growth And High Dividends
2017 Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are Consolidated, VEON, China Mobile &..
2017 Turkcell Iletisim goes ex-dividend tomorrow
2017 Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are Consolidated, CenturyLink, & China..
2017 Communication Services Top Gain Dogs Are Frontier, CenturyLink, & VEON Per Br..
Financials ( TRY)
Sales 2017 17 566 M
EBIT 2017 3 490 M
Net income 2017 2 336 M
Debt 2017 7 044 M
Yield 2017 5,13%
P/E ratio 2017 15,17
P/E ratio 2018 12,41
EV / Sales 2017 2,45x
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
Capitalization 35 948 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,9  TRY
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Chief Executive Officer
Ahmet Akça Chairman
Bülent Aksu Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Serkan Ozturk EVP-Customer Experience & Information Technologies
Atilla Koç Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.9 583
BHARTI AIRTEL-13.97%28 494
MTN GROUP LIMITED-0.69%21 479
DRILLISCH-0.62%14 907
SAFARICOM LIMITED--.--%11 674
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%9 934
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.