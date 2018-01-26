Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : 26.1.2018 | Announcement Regarding Fintur Holdings B.V. divesting its interest in Geocell LLC

Istanbul, January 26, 2018

Announcement Regarding Fintur Holdings B.V. divesting its interest in Geocell LLC

Our subsidiary Fintur Holdings B.V.* ("Fintur"), in which we hold 41.45% stake, through its 99.99% subsidiary Gürtel Telekomünikasyon Yatırım ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. ("Gürtel"), has signed a binding agreement with Silknet JSC ("Silknet"), a joint stock company organised under the laws of Georgia, to transfer its 100% total shareholding in Geocell LLC, a limited liability company organised under the laws of Georgia for USD 153 million. The transaction is expected to be completed once the regulatory approvals are received. The transaction has no impact on our financial statements since Fintur is classified as "assets held for sale" in our financials.

*Fintur Holdings B.V. is currently 41.45% owned by Turkcell and 58.55% by Telia Company.

