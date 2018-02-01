Log in
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (TCELL)
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri : Lifecell Ventures launched money transfer via its innovative communication app, BiP - 1/2/2018

02/01/2018 | 10:15pm CET

Lifecell Ventures launched money transfer via its innovative communication app, BiP

Istanbul, February 1st, 2018 - Lifecell Ventures, introduces a new era in money transfers via its IP based communication application BiP, which also allows individual or group instant messaging, voice and video calls, as well as location sharing and gaming features. BiP, as a digital communication and life platform now allows it's users to transfer money as quickly and easily as sending an instant message.

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC), (BIST:TCELL) Group's company Lifecell Ventures introduces a new era in money transfers via its innovative IP based communication application BiP. The platform that allows individual or group instant messaging, voice and video calls, as well as location sharing and gaming features in 192 countries, is to offer another innovative feature: you can now send money via BiP as quickly as sending an instant message. BiP users now have the ability to send money using mobile phone numbers via its money transfer feature without the need of an IBAN or account number.

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu, said that BiP is continually evolving with new features and continued: "As BiP, we launched many features including video chat, instant location sharing and push-to-talk earlier than many global rivals. BiP now offers an innovative feature which allows video conferencing between up to 6 people. Money transfer, our brand new feature, is another breakthrough in the industry. BiP now allows money transfer as easy as sending an instant message. BiP, developed by Turkcell engineers, is taking firm steps to being a global brand. BiP will also offer new features including two phone numbers, home and office phone and fax number soon. With these new features, BiP will continue to draw attention on a global scale."

About Lifecell Ventures:

Lifecell Ventures provides a brand new digital experience to consumers worldwide with its digital communications, entertainment, music, TV and e-commerce applications as well as cloud solutions.

In line withTurkcell Group's vision of broadening the definition of telecommunications into the digital space, Lifecell Ventures expands Turkcell Group's digital footprint globally.

Lifecell Ventures achieves this by launching new offerings, accelerating Turkcell Group's OTT activities, and making strategic alliances. Through its partnerships, Lifecell Ventures enables telecom operators to compete more effectively.

Read more at www.lifecellventures.com

About BiP:

BiP is a social networking application that provides not only to communicate with people but also with brands and content providers. BiP has been used in more than 192 countries thanks to its unique features such as follow me, HD photo sharing, secret message, push to talk, money transfer, high quality call capabilities and etc…

Download BiP at http://mobiltr.co/BiP

Contacts:

Turkcell Corporate Communications Burak Mergen[email protected]

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 21:14:13 UTC.

